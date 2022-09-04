ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monaca, PA

Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church awards four scholarships to local students

By Joshua Carney, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yg0ZL_0hhi1Kjx00

MONACA – Four area students each received a total of $2,500 in scholarships from Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church in Monaca as part of the Francona Scholarship, the church announced in mid-August.

Delanie O'Brien, of Monaca, will be studying exercise science at Slippery Rock University. Josh Reed, of Beaver Falls, will be studying business at Westminster College. Kate Roberson, of Aliquippa, will be studying business and marketing at Penn State University. Faith Tooch, of Freedom, will be studying engineering and mechatronics at CCBC and then at California University of Pennsylvania, according to the church.

In addition to the Francona Scholarship, Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church awarded a $2,500 Keppen Scholarship to three students to help them continue their education.

Lindsay Malloy, of Beaver, is in her junior year at Slippery Rock University studying music therapy. Hope Stancec, of Beaver, is at Shenandoah University in the second year of her doctorate in physical therapy. Zoe Tooch, of Freedom, is in her junior year at California University of Pennsylvania studying fisheries and wildlife biology.

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
educationsnapshots.com

Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School

DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pine-Richland School District taking 'appropriate next steps' after student's 'racist' message

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - The Pine-Richland School District said it's looking into what it called a "racist" and "highly offensive" message from a student. In one statement to families, the district said it's working to take "appropriate next steps" after it became aware of a social media post involving a high school student. Superintendent Brian Miller told families in another statement that the district is opposed to racism in any form and stands with its families of color. "We stand with our black and brown families," Miller said. "It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. It is our goal to strengthen a positive culture for every student at Pine-Richland. The foundation of learning is established in a safe and supportive environment. That environment should embrace diversity in all forms."The district said it values a school culture that is "safe, supportive and welcoming." It didn't specify what steps it would be taking against the student. 
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver Falls, PA
Education
City
Freedom, PA
City
Beaver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Freedom, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Aliquippa, PA
City
Monaca, PA
Beaver, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Westminster College#Gannett#K12#Slippery Rock University#Penn State University#Ccbc#Shenandoah University
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aliquippa remains atop Trib 10 power rankings while 3 new teams enter

A competitive Week 1 led to three changes from the debut Trib 10 of the 2022 season last week. All around the district, most games were close, including five contests that went beyond regulation and three matchups that went to double overtime. Home losses by Penn-Trafford and Seneca Valley and...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Religion
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

This Old Pittsburgh House: The Professor’s Swan Song

People like their houses to look like other houses. A drive down any residential street will confirm this. We tend to be comfortable choosing from a limited array of familiar shapes, accessories and decorative motifs. A subtle twist here or customization there is usually sufficient to express our individuality. Most of us do not go in for blatant oddities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy