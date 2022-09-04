Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church awards four scholarships to local students

MONACA – Four area students each received a total of $2,500 in scholarships from Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church in Monaca as part of the Francona Scholarship, the church announced in mid-August.

Delanie O'Brien, of Monaca, will be studying exercise science at Slippery Rock University. Josh Reed, of Beaver Falls, will be studying business at Westminster College. Kate Roberson, of Aliquippa, will be studying business and marketing at Penn State University. Faith Tooch, of Freedom, will be studying engineering and mechatronics at CCBC and then at California University of Pennsylvania, according to the church.

In addition to the Francona Scholarship, Redeemer Trinity Lutheran Church awarded a $2,500 Keppen Scholarship to three students to help them continue their education.

Lindsay Malloy, of Beaver, is in her junior year at Slippery Rock University studying music therapy. Hope Stancec, of Beaver, is at Shenandoah University in the second year of her doctorate in physical therapy. Zoe Tooch, of Freedom, is in her junior year at California University of Pennsylvania studying fisheries and wildlife biology.

Contact Joshua Carney at jcarney@gannett.com or 724-681-9136. Follow Joshua on Twitter: @ByJoshCarney