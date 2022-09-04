Agendas for the week of Sept. 5
Aberdeen City Council
Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:
- Public hearing and first reading of the 2023 city budget ordinance.
- Consider acceptance of the Federal Aviation Administration grant for Runway 13/31 rehabilitation and lighting improvements.
- Consider service agreement with Banner Engineering for the water reclamation facility expansion.
For full city agendas, including for meetings listed belowvisit: aberdeen.sd.us/AgendaCenter.
Brown County Commission
Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:
- 2023 provisional budget hearing.
- Consider Winterset contract.
- Discuss fee schedule for the Treasurer's office.
For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.
Park and Recreation Board
Meets at noon Wednesday at the Storybook Land visitor center. Agenda items of note:
- Authorize the director to sign alcohol service permits at parks and recreation facilities.
- Consider memorandum of understanding with Aberdeen School District to construct three camping cabins at Wylie Park Campground.
- Discuss phase three of drainage improvements at Lee Park Golf Course.
- Hear presentation by the city forester on the Arboretum Master Plan.
K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library
Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:
- Discuss foundation liaison.
- Officer elections.
- Hear review of summer reading program.
James River Water Development District
Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Aberdeen Best Western Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Ave. N.W. Agenda items of note:
- Hold 2023 budget hearing and consider approval of budget and tax levy.
- Hear funding requests from Ducks Unlimited to restore seven wetlands in Brown and Marshall counties.
For a full agenda, visit https://www.jrwdd.com/2022-meetings.
Aberdeen Board of Zoning Adjustment
Meets at 8 a.m. Thursday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:
- Variances at 110 Second Ave. N.E.; 1502 N. 20th St.; 812, 816 and 822 N. High St.; 610 Sixth Ave. S.W.; and 217 First Ave. N.E.
- Variances and appeal at 215 First Ave. N.E.
- Special exceptions for open storage at 114 N. Lincoln St. and 615 N. Roosevelt St.
- Appeal for sign at 2727 Sixth Ave. S.E.
Aberdeen Regional Airport Board
Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Airport conference room, 4740 Sixth Ave. S.E.
