Aberdeen, SD

Agendas for the week of Sept. 5

By Aberdeen News
American News
 4 days ago
Aberdeen City Council

Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

  • Public hearing and first reading of the 2023 city budget ordinance.
  • Consider acceptance of the Federal Aviation Administration grant for Runway 13/31 rehabilitation and lighting improvements.
  • Consider service agreement with Banner Engineering for the water reclamation facility expansion.

For full city agendas, including for meetings listed belowvisit: aberdeen.sd.us/AgendaCenter.

Brown County Commission

Meets at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Brown County Courthouse Annex, 25 Market St. Agenda items of note:

  • 2023 provisional budget hearing.
  • Consider Winterset contract.
  • Discuss fee schedule for the Treasurer's office.

For a full county agenda, visit brown.sd.us/node/454.

Park and Recreation Board

Meets at noon Wednesday at the Storybook Land visitor center. Agenda items of note:

  • Authorize the director to sign alcohol service permits at parks and recreation facilities.
  • Consider memorandum of understanding with Aberdeen School District to construct three camping cabins at Wylie Park Campground.
  • Discuss phase three of drainage improvements at Lee Park Golf Course.
  • Hear presentation by the city forester on the Arboretum Master Plan.

K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library

Meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

  • Discuss foundation liaison.
  • Officer elections.
  • Hear review of summer reading program.

James River Water Development District

Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Aberdeen Best Western Ramkota, 1400 Eighth Ave. N.W. Agenda items of note:

  • Hold 2023 budget hearing and consider approval of budget and tax levy.
  • Hear funding requests from Ducks Unlimited to restore seven wetlands in Brown and Marshall counties.

For a full agenda, visit https://www.jrwdd.com/2022-meetings.

Aberdeen Board of Zoning Adjustment

Meets at 8 a.m. Thursday in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building, 123 S. Lincoln St. Agenda items of note:

  • Variances at 110 Second Ave. N.E.; 1502 N. 20th St.; 812, 816 and 822 N. High St.; 610 Sixth Ave. S.W.; and 217 First Ave. N.E.
  • Variances and appeal at 215 First Ave. N.E.
  • Special exceptions for open storage at 114 N. Lincoln St. and 615 N. Roosevelt St.
  • Appeal for sign at 2727 Sixth Ave. S.E.

Aberdeen Regional Airport Board

Meets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Airport conference room, 4740 Sixth Ave. S.E.

Comments / 0

