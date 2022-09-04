ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Howey: Trump’s voice echoes, ‘No one will be above the law’

By Brian Howey
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwB0k_0hhi197D00

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Three weeks ago, the FBI recovered hundreds of pages of top secret documents from Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort, some from U.S. intelligence human sources. If you or I or David Petraeus or Sandy Berger had hoarded these documents, we would be facing federal felony charges, and, with a law signed by President Trump in 2018 - the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act - a sentence of up to five years.

"By signing this Act today … I am ensuring that this lawful and essential intelligence program will continue to protect Americans for at least the next six years," President Trump said of the law that updated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978. The revised law includes Section 1924 that makes it a felony crime to wrongfully possess top secret documents. "We cannot let our guard down in the face of foreign threats to our safety, our freedom, and our way of life,” Trump said.

At an Aug. 18, 2016 campaign rally in Charlotte where supporters chanted “Lock her up!”, candidate Trump said, "In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law."

Mar-a-Lago is a resort that doubles as Trump's home. It has not been designated as a secure place to review top secret documents and it has almost certainly attracted the attention of adversarial foreign intelligence spies.

NBC News reported that in a late-night Wednesday filing responding to Trump’s request to appoint a "special master" to review documents, the Justice Department:

• Revealed that it seized more than 100 unique classified documents – beyond what Trump’s team initially turned over in January 2022 and then later in June;

• Argued that Trump’s legal team intentionally misled investigators – by signing a letter stating that the documents turned over in June were part of a “diligent” effort to locate and produce “any and all documents” in question;

• And alleged that after further investigation, the government discovered new evidence that “records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

What could possibly be at stake? Why should we be concerned about the careless handling of human intelligence by any U.S. official?

This was reported by the New York Times on Oct. 5, 2021: "Top American counterintelligence officials warned every C.I.A. station and base around the world last week about troubling numbers of informants recruited from other countries to spy for the United States being captured or killed, people familiar with the matter said. The message, in an unusual top secret cable, said that the C.I.A.’s counterintelligence mission center had looked at dozens of cases in the last several years involving foreign informants who had been killed, arrested or most likely compromised. In recent years, adversarial intelligence services in countries such as Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan have been hunting down the C.I.A.’s sources and in some cases turning them into double agents."

Last Sunday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., said on Fox News: “Most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him. And I’ll say this: If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets.”

All about “getting him?” How about the Russian FSB out to get American spies in the Kremlin?

Graham is the senator that has maintained the closest relationship with the former president, so this was a warning. Trump then posted the Fox News clip on his social media site. The last time Trump summoned his mob - on Jan. 6, 2021 ("Will be wild") - insurrectionists assaulted the U.S. Capitol. According to Insider.com, at least 896 people are now facing federal charges.

Also on Sunday, Trump sought to undermine FBI: “When are the great Agents, and others, in the FBI going to say ‘We aren’t going to take it anymore?'"

And at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, an unhinged Trump made this bizarre post: “The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well. Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW!"

We know from former attorney general Bill Barr and a group of eight conservative jurists - including former Sens. John Danforth and Gordon Smith, Republican lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg; former federal judges Thomas Griffith and J. Michael Luttig and former solicitor general Theodore Olson - that there was no widespread election fraud.

“We conclude that Donald Trump and his supporters had their day in court and failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case,” the group wrote in a 72-page report that analyzed 64 court cases pursued by the 2020 Trump campaign.

All of this prompted Los Angeles Times reporter David Lazarus to tweet: "Correct me if I'm wrong, but Trump is now under investigation for tax fraud, election fraud, insurrection and violating the Espionage Act. And he's the Republican frontrunner for 2024."

Through the din of scandal are Trump's own words ... "No one will be above the law."

The columnist is publisher of Howey Politics Indiana at www.howeypolitics.com. Find Howey on Facebook and Twitter @hwypol.

Comments / 8

J Bob
4d ago

Dump and Graham should continue to run their mouths because the more they blab, the worse they make it for themselves.

Reply(1)
10
helen tracy
3d ago

people have been blindsided it is so sad to see this everything the Republican party is doing reminds me of Nazi Germany.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Michigan City, IN
Government
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Olson
Person
Donald Trump
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#S Voice#Fbi#Americans#Nbc News
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Secret Service agent at centre of January 6 hearing claim that Trump fought in limo leaves: report

Tony Ornato, the former head of Donald Trump’s White House security detail, has left the Secret Service.“I retired from the US Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents,” he said on Monday, the New York Times reports. Mr Ornato added had “long” been intent on retiring, a plan he said he had for over a year. The agent was thrust into the national spotlight in June, when Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified during the January 6 hearings that Mr Ornato told her an “irate”...
POTUS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy