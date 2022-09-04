Pet of the Week: Hawk loves to tell you what is on his mind

Hawk may look laid back, but he is a boy with lots of personality. In late September, Hawk will have been at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County for a year, and he is ready for his forever home. Hawk is almost two years old, weighs about 55 pounds and is very vocal and loves to tell you what is on his mind. Hawk loves to play and would love to goof around with you. Hawk’s adoption fee has been sponsored by Resale to the Rescue, so his new family will not have to pay to adopt him! An approved application is still required, so go online or come by the shelter today. Hawk’s perfect home could be yours.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.