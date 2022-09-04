ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Pet of the Week: Hawk loves to tell you what is on his mind

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sxfns_0hhi18EU00

Hawk may look laid back, but he is a boy with lots of personality. In late September, Hawk will have been at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County for a year, and he is ready for his forever home. Hawk is almost two years old, weighs about 55 pounds and is very vocal and loves to tell you what is on his mind. Hawk loves to play and would love to goof around with you. Hawk’s adoption fee has been sponsored by Resale to the Rescue, so his new family will not have to pay to adopt him! An approved application is still required, so go online or come by the shelter today. Hawk’s perfect home could be yours.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-522-4248. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
County
Saint Joseph County, IN
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Bristol, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
103GBF

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#County Road#Rescue Dog#Animal Welfare#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#P O Box 8104
WTHR

Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Dad Entertains Kids with Fan While Mom Is Away and It’s Too Cute [WATCH]

It never fails, when you leave the kids home with dad, crazy, and sometimes hilarious things happen. I can remember when my mom went back to work after my little sister went to kindergarten, my dad would make us Daddy Dinners. The dinners were either canned chicken noodle soup and hot dogs, or cereal with toast and sausage links.
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
99.5 WKDQ

Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac: Hoosiers Should Brace For A Cold Snowy Winter

While fall will officially be greeted later this month, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its forecast for the coming winter. Just like the nation’s political beliefs, the coming winter will be a deep divide, it predicts. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two...
INDIANA STATE
101.5 WPDH

Fearsome Sighting Outside of One Hudson Valley Home [PHOTOS]

Not something you want to see every day... The last thing anyone wants to see when you're relaxing outside is a big snake slithering by. It seems like this summer there's been a ton of snake sightings and many people are trying to figure out what kind of snakes are in their yard. One Hudson Valley resident recently saw a snake and she's trying to get more information about it. Is it poisonous? Is it dangerous? What is it?
ANIMALS
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
595K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy