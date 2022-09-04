ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Country Opera presents songs for tenor, violin and piano

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
THREE OAKS — Robert Swan & Harbor Country Opera present “Serenata: An Evening of Song for Tenor, Violin and Piano” at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive.

The concert features tenor Emanuel-Cristian Caraman, violinist Jameson Cooper and pianist Mariah Boucher performing works by R. Strauss, Kalman, Tosti, Rachmaninov, Toselli, Tchaikovsky, Romberg and Massenet.

A native of Romania and founder of South Bend Lyric Opera, Caraman has performed with Miami Lyric Opera, Die Deutsche Kammer-philharmonie in Bucharest, Northwest Symphony Orchestra, Chicago’s New Philharmonic Orchestra, the Los Angeles Opera and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. He earned a doctorate in music from the National University of Music in Bucharest in 2008.

Cooper is a founding member and first violinist of the Euclid Quartet. Originally from Sheffield, England, he earned a graduate of music degree with honors and a professional performance diploma at the Royal Northern College of Music and currently teaches at Indiana University South Bend, where the Euclid Quartet has been the string quartet in residence since 2007.

Boucher is an opera and art song coach, has been the music director of the South Bend Lyric Opera for several productions and currently serves as staff accompanist at Indiana University South Bend, as well as vocal coach at the University of Notre Dame.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org and harborcountryopera.org.

