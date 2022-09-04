ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Oaks, MI

Roots-folk musician William Elliott Whitmore plays The Acorn

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
THREE OAKS — William Elliott Whitmore performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at The Acorn, 107 Generations Drive.

A native of southeastern Iowa who still lives on the family farm in Lee County where he grew up, Whitmore plays roots-folk music influenced by blues, soul and punk rock music.

He plays guitar, banjo and bass drum and sings baritone.

After self-releasing two albums, his next three, 2003’s “Hymns for the Hopeless,” 2005’s “Ashes to Dust” and 2006’s “Song of the Blackbird,” were a trilogy focused on death and his experience processing the deaths of his parents and grandparents.

In all, he has released 10 albums, including his most recent, 2020’s “I’m With You.”

Tickets are $50-$25.

For more information, call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org.

