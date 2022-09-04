ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart Civic opens season with 'The Glass Menagerie'

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev8wy_0hhi15aJ00

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre opens its 2022-23 season with Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” from Sept. 9 to 18 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E Vistula St.

The play that launched Williams’ career, “The Glass Menagerie” tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips — or not — with their past history and potential future.

Through Tom’s recollection, the audience meets his Southern belle mother, his disabled and mentally fragile sister, and the “gentleman caller” who may change their lives.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and 16-17 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18.

Tickets are $25-$19.

For more information, call 574-848-4116 or visit elkhartcivictheatre.org.

#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Glass Menagerie#Performing#Musical Theater#Southern
