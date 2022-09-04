Midwest Museum issues call for Juried Regional entries

ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art will accept entries for the 44th Elkhart Juried Regional exhibit from Sept. 6 to 17 at 429 S. Main St.

This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass or St. Joseph counties in Michigan.

Each entrant may submit one or two works, which must be original in concept and execution, created within the last two years, not completed under instruction, and not previously exhibited at the Midwest Museum or any other competition within the region.

An entry fee of $25 for one work or $40 for two works applies.

All entries must be hand-delivered to the museum and ready for exhibition. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, call 574-293-6660 or visit midwestmuseum.org.