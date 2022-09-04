ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Poetry Society of Indiana launches youth contest

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Poetry Society of Indiana (PSI) is accepting entries for the inaugural Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest through Sept. 15.

Guidelines include the following: Open statewide to public, private and homeschool students in grades 3-12; recommendation by a teacher required; original unpublished work only; one poem submission per student; and 30-line limit (including blank lines).

There are five categories, arranged by grade level, beginning with third and fourth grades.

There are no submission fees.

First place winners will receive public acknowledgement on PSI’s website and social media platforms. The poems may be published in the annual anthology “Ink to Paper.”

Founded in 1941, PSI is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public and encouraging poets in Indiana.

For more information, visit poetrysocietyofindiana.org.

