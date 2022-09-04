ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Fore Manna charity event set for Sept. 8

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
HARBOR SPRINGS — The annual Golf Fore Manna golf outing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at The Highlands of Harbor Springs, Moor Golf Course.

A shotgun start will begin at noon. The event is full with 128 golfers.

“Golf Fore Manna is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Carrie Klingelsmith, executive director at the Manna Food Project. “This program is instrumental in raising funds to feed people in need. Last year the program raised nearly $90,000.”

This year the golf outing is sponsored by Dave Kring Chevrolet and the Highlands at Harbor Springs.

The event includes:

  • 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner, prizes and more.
  • There are several items for the online silent auction.
  • Auctioneer, Scott Mackenzie, will kick off the live auction after dinner.

The silent auction will be open and available for public preview on Sept. 7. The silent auction will officially open on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. for bidding. The silent auction will be open to anyone that would like to participate.

The Manna Food Project is an affiliate Food Bank of Feeding America West Michigan. Manna has 40 partner agencies that include pantries and meal programs. Manna Food Project serves Antrim, Charlevoix, and Emmet counties.

