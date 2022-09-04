ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Students aren't just seasonal workers — for many Michigan businesses, they're a necessary joy

By Austin Metz and Tess Ware
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
As high school and college-aged students head back to school, local businesses are relying on older staff members to fill the gaps. But for many Michigan companies, student workers aren't a seasonal staple — they're a year-round treasure.

At Nelis' Dutch Village — an amusement park in Holland — working with students is a dance the business has navigated for over six decades.

“We hire a lot of younger kids, starting at 14 years old, and our goal is to hang onto those kids for three, four or five years and we also have college students,” said owner Joe Nelis.

For Nelis, the hiring process starts early in the year. It involves reaching out to workers from the previous year, holding interviews and training those who are new to the team.

To help operations run smoothly throughout the season, Nelis said it’s important to have a balanced mix of students and older, experienced team members in each available position.

“We have a week between (late August) and Labor Day weekend where we are pretty bare bones staff-wise,” he said. “As we lose the high school kids, especially the ones that are more involved with sports and extracurricular activities, we start to lean on older team members we can depend on year after year.”

But after Dutch Village closes for the season in September, other entertainment venues in town remain open, like Bam Entertainment Center.

Bam owner Phil Huffman points to the importance of being flexible when working with high school and college-aged employees. Many employees are juggling school and extracurricular activities, so being accommodating can often make the difference in retainment.

“We have kids who play soccer and other sports and we make sure they can get to their practices and games," Huffman said. "Homecoming is another big event we try to schedule around for our employees.”

According to Huffman, about a third of employees at Bam are high school or college-aged and fill a diverse range of positions — running food and clearing tables, working in the arcade.

Because of the company's focus on flexibility, Huffman said the majority of his staff stays with the company into the school year.

Location, location, location

It helps to have a college in the business' backyard. Many students in Holland simply cut back hours during the school year, with the goal to work at least a day or two for extra income.

But further south, at Klinger Lake Country Club in Sturgis, the majority of working-age students leave town for college and are only available during the summer months.

Chris Hamlin, head of golf operations at the course, said that students fill roles working on the maintenance team, in the restaurant, in the pro shop or on the cart staff.

Similar to Dutch Village, the hiring process at the golf course starts a few months after the new year.

“We try to start the hiring process in March each year because our season mostly starts in April and really gets going in May,” Hamlin said. “Michigan pretty much has a six-month golf season but we are open a month-and-a-half on each end as well.”

Hamlin said the course has already lost several employees, including more than half of their cart staff.

“We just lost all of our college-aged staff members, except for the ones who are going to Glen Oaks (Community College)," he said.

The goal for Klinger Lake Country Club and other businesses who hire seasonally is to have staff members return each year, so that it’s more about refreshing their memory instead of having to train all new staff.

“Return employees are very valuable to us,” Hamlin said. “If we can have them work for three, four or five years in a row, that makes a big difference for us. ... I honestly expect most of our staff from this year to be back next year for us. It’s a beautiful place to work with really nice people coming into the shop each day.”

The benefits of youth

Traveling up Lake Michigan to Petoskey, Jennifer Shorter — owner of Grandpa Shorter’s Gift Shop, The Katydid and J.W. Shorter and Son Mercantile — hires six to 15 college and high school students, as well as teachers, every summer. This year, Shorter has already started to lose some of her people.

“It’s pretty much all hands on deck,” she said. “So, no matter what position you hold here, you're working on the floor or you work at a register because our guests come first.”

Shorter herself works the sales floor and register to make up for the limited staff. While the summer rush dies down a bit, Shorter’s businesses remain busy through the fall.

“We want to make sure that we keep our stores open seven days a week," she said. "We invite people to come and visit our town whether they be locals or tourists or resorters and we should be open when they're here and want to be here.

“But it does present a challenge to make sure that we're open. I would love to be able to be open in the evenings and unfortunately, I just can't stress my staff that much."

Shorter, like Huffman at Bam, keeps a number of part-time high schoolers employed during the fall and winter months — often working one or two days a week. She works hard to provide flexibility, keeping track of extracurriculars, games, meets, and performances, and planning work schedules accordingly.

Even though having student workers can make scheduling more difficult, Shorter said she loves having students in her shops.

“We found that one of our purposes is to hire young students, young individuals, the first or second job and really teach them and help them grow,” she said. “We love seeing young people spark joy when they figure out ‘Oh, I can do this,’ and you see their confidence raise and that kind of thing. So, that's important to us.”

McLean and Eakin Booksellers in Petoskey has a solid full-time staff, but often hires students to do things like shelving so full-time staff can focus on customer service and other, more difficult tasks.

These student employees have come with an unexpected benefit. According to owner Matt Norcross, student employees have a greater understanding of what their age group is reading, as well as BookTok, a community on TikTok that discusses popular books and offers reading suggestions.

“TikTok is absolutely driving book sales and, not that our younger staff are big TikTok users, but they are aware of those trends perhaps more quickly than I am or some of the older staff,” Norcross said.

“But they also have a lot of fun interacting, especially with the media and the books. It's fun to see those trends spike. Romance was a very big genre this summer and it has been for a little bit and TikTok is driving that trend strongly and the staff, I think, have had a lot of fun highlighting those titles in a lot of ways.”

Nelis at Dutch Village and Huffman at Bam agree it's about mentoring young staff members and teaching them good work habits they’ll use for the rest of their lives.

“These employees truly are sponges who want to learn,” Huffman said. “We have to realize that in a lot of instances, we aren’t just teaching them how to do the job, we are teaching them how to work."

— Contact Austin Metz and Tess Ware at newsroom@hollandsentinel.com.

