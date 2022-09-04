ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists

By Tom Lang
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Ten high school players have been named finalists for Miss Volleyball 2022 in Michigan.

Only seniors are considered for the award, sponsored by the Detroit Free Press since 2003.

Finalists are selected by the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association. This year’s nominees include, in alphabetical order:

Laurece Abraham

School: Birmingham Detroit Country Day

Position: Middle blocker

Height: 6-foot-1

2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills

The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.

College plans: Yale

Nina Horning

School: Lake Orion

Position: Outside hitter

Height: 6-5

Career stats: 210 aces, 122 blocks, 572 digs, 1,227 kills

The buzz: Horning was second team all-state as a sophomore and first-team last season. She has been in the six-player rotation her entire career and has led the team in kills since a freshman. OAA conference and district champions last season. She has a 3.67 GPA.

College plans: Cincinnati

Kennedy Louisell

School: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Position: Outside hitter

Height: 5-11

2021 stats: 65 aces, 216 digs, 402 serves received, 589 kills

The buzz: Earned all-region and second-team all-state honors as a junior. She led Forest Hills Northern to a record best of 32-9-3 last year. Career kills total in three seasons is 1,382. Co-founder of the Fellowship for Christian Athletes chapter at her school. She has a 3.87 GPA.

College plans: Undecided

Erin Madigan

School: Macomb Dakota

Position: Setter

Height: 6-2

2021 stats: 31 aces, 779 assists, 60 blocks, 177 digs, 94 kills

The buzz: Last season, Madigan earned all-conference, all-county, all-region and second-team all-state. She led Dakota last year to a 28-3-2 overall record, for championships in conference, district, regional and a state semifinal appearance. She has a 4.1 GPA.

College plans: Undecided

Ella McAllister

School: Marshall

Position: Libero

Height: 5-6.

2021 stats: 459 digs; 50.1 dig/set avg. per match.

The buzz: McAllister earned all-region and first-team all-state in 2021. As a sophomore, she led Marshall to a 33-8 record, and last year a 27-19-1 mark, winning district championships all three seasons of her career. She has a 3.83 GPA.

College plans: Undecided

Harper Murray

School: Ann Arbor Skyline

Position: Outside hitter

Height: 6-2

2012 stats: 82 aces (289 career), 35 blocks, 312 digs, 656 kills (1762 career).

The buzz: Murray was the catalyst to the best Skyline season in the school’s short history. The team was the Division 1 state runner-up to Birmingham Marian last season, after a state semifinal appearance in 2019. She has been first-team all-state the past two years, and second-team as a freshman. She has a 3.752 GPA.

College plans: Nebraska

Abby Reck

School: Northville

Position: Outside/middle hitter

Height: 6-1

2021 stats: 50 aces, 33 blocks, 148 digs, 590 kills.

The buzz: Reck led Northville to a 49-5 record, district and regional championships in 2021. She was voted all-conference, all-region and second team all-state as a junior. She has a 3.75 GPA.

College plans: Northeastern

Ava Sarafa

School: Birmingham Marian

Position: Setter

Height: 6-0

2021 stats: 1,444 assists for third consecutive season of 1,000-plus.

The buzz: Sarafa is one of the top setters in the nation. Her set totals each of the last two years led the state of Michigan. Her 1,267 sets in 2020 was No. 1 in the nation in the sophomore class, and her 1,444 last year ranked No. 2 among juniors. Safara was the lead setter for the last two Division 1 state championship teams and last season she assisted five teammates to 180 kills or more. She has a 3.8 GPA.

College plans: Kentucky

Ella Schomer

School: Birmingham Marian

Position: Outside hitter

Height: 6-1

2021 stats: 63 aces, 119 blocks, 522 digs, 439 kills.

The buzz: Schomer was integral part of the last two Division 1 state championship teams. All-region the last two years, and all-state as a junior. Team record last year was 53-1 with a No. 2 national ranking. She has a 3.9 GPA.

College plans: Wofford

Sarah Vellucci

School: Novi

Position: Outside hitter

Height: 6-0

2021 stats: 45 aces, 39 assists, 23 blocks, 307 digs, 362 kills.

The buzz: Novi reached the Division 1 state semifinals in Vellucci's sophomore season and won the conference and district titles the last two seasons. She earned second-team all-state as a junior. She has a 3.8 GPA.

College plans: Long Beach State

