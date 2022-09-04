ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Town: Zeeland selects People's Choice Winner in third annual Chalk Fest

By Cody Scanlan, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
ZEELAND — A handful of impressive artists shared their talents with the public during Zeeland's third annual Chalk Fest on Friday, Aug. 26.

Visitors watched artists live as they created their pieces in a three-hour timeframe. Live music, food trucks and outdoor games were available for additional fun.

Onlookers cast their votes for the best artwork, selecting Emily Miller as the People's Choice Winner. Miller's particularly colorful piece centered on the quote: "We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are" from Max DePree.

Other works of art included a self-portrait and underwater illustrations.

