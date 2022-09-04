ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

'Zanies from Zanesville' appeared in old movie

By Lewis LeMaster
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

Despite being exhausted after a hard day's work, it was still two hours before my normal bedtime, so I turned on an old movie that had been recorded several nights previously. “Kansas City Princess,” which was released on Oct. 13, 1934. It starred Joan Blondell and Glenda Farrell as two gold-digging blondes on the run from the gangster boyfriend of Blondell's character, Rosie Sturges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXi0I_0hhi05Y600

After disguising themselves as Girl Scouts, the ladies traveled to New York City by train only to be spotted by the spurned lover who had followed them. In their frantic attempt to escape the gangster, the women hopped into a cab already occupied by two men who were heading for a vacation in Paris, France. Almost immediately the men's childish and boorish behavior irritated the women, especially the character played by Blondell.

One of the passengers, Alderman Sam Warren, played by Hobart Cavanaugh, then introduced his buddy: “This is my friend, Alderman Jim Cameron (T. Roy Barnes) from Zanesville.” With that last word, my sleepy eyes opened widely and my ears perked up. Did I actually hear him say “Zanesville?”

By re-running that section of the film I confirmed the guys in the taxi were indeed from Zanesville. Shortly thereafter came more confirmation. Although the two men in the cab seemed to be wealthy, the Sturges was not impressed. Indeed, she insisted to her friend they should quickly get away from those “Zanies from Zanesville.”

Blondell was born Rose Joan Bluestein on Aug. 30, 1906, in New York City. Active in her chosen profession from 1927 to 1979, she was married three times. Her husbands were Mike Todd, Dick Powell,and George Barnes. She died on Christmas Day, 1979, at the age of 73. She's buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California. Unfortunately, I found no evidence Blondell ever visited Zanesville so she could have had the wonderful opportunity to experience firsthand some of us real, down-to-earth “zany Zanesvillians.”

Amazingly, this was not the only time Zanesville has been mentioned in movies or TV programs.

For example, in 1949, a Bob Hope movie, “The Great Lover,” was released. Playing the part of Freddie Hunter, a newspaperman (perhaps he worked for the TR), Hope escorted several Boy Scouts to Paris. Throughout the movie, Hope commented on how the city was much different from his home in North Zanesville. At one point he quipped: “Where do you think I'm from, Kokomo? I'm from North Zanesville, brother! The big town!”

Zanesville even gained a bit of publicity in a “M*A*S*H*” episode from the late 1970s. Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger, (played by Jamie Farr), a man who was willing to do almost anything to get discharged, wore a T-shirt that proclaimed “Toledo: Gateway to Zanesville.”

Perhaps it's not surprising to hear the name of Zanesville occasionally appearing on movie screens and TV sets, for several radio, TV and movie personalities have come from this town. They include Richard Basehart, Ted Ross, Addison Richards, Otis Harlan and Dan Patrick. Perhaps over dinner, they shared information about their hometown with producers, directors and script writers, who in turn liked the sound of the word “Zanesville.” (Of course, “nerds from Newark” or “lunatics from Lancaster” also would have worked in the “Kansas City Princess” movie.)

Zanesvillians were well acquainted with Blondell. For example, on March 14, 1934, she appeared in a Times Recorder ad for Lux Toilet Soap. In the ad she said, “I have to admit that Lux Toilet Soap does make your skin simply ravishing. And men do fall for a beautiful complexion every time.” (I do.)

Just a few days later, on March 28, the Quimby Theater ran an ad for the movie, “I've got your Number,” starring Blondell. Her co-stars were Pat O'Brien, Glenda Farrell (who would also play her sidekick in “Kansas City Princess”), Allen Jenkins and Eugene Pallette. An adult ticket was 25 cents, while a child could purchase one for only a dime.

You might remember Blondell's performance in the 1978 smash hit “Grease,” which starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. At the time she was in her early 70s and was dealing with serious health problems.

Although “Kansas City Princess” was released in October of 1934, it did not reach Zanesville until Dec. 27, appearing at the Liberty Theater for only two days. The advertisement in the Times Recorder stated: “A 'wow' of a comedy! The comedy stars of 'Dames' in a big hit all their own!”

The Zanesville Signal said the movie “has laughs” and then continued: “A fast-moving, wise-cracking comedy, 'Kansas City Princess' heads the screen program and has Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell, Hugh Herbert and Robert Armstrong in the leading roles.” Unfortunately, neither the Times Recorder nor the Signal mentioned the use of our town's name in the film.

Sadly, Zanesville is not mentioned in such classics as “Gone with the Wind,” and this is a pity, for in my humble opinion, using our town's name would have tremendously improved any movie:

Rhett Butler: “Scarlett, I'm leaving you and this plantation! I'm moving to Zanesville, where they have the best doughnuts, ice cream and pizza.”

Scarlett O'Hara:: “Frankly my dear, I don't give a ding-dang, for I prefer grits!”

Now that's what I call a real Hollywood ending.

Lewis LeMaster is a retired school teacher of the Zanesville area.

