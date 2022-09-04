ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 acts to see Sunday at Detroit Jazz Festival, in person or online

By Duante Beddingfield, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
Sunday’s Detroit Jazz Festival lineup demonstrates the full diversity the event is famed for.

The free Labor Day weekend gathering in downtown Detroit runs through Monday, and you can catch the acts in person on four stages at Hart Plaza, on the big screen at Campus Martius Park or via livestream at DetroitJazzFest.org.

Here are three acts to check out Sunday:

  • José James presents “Yesterday I Had the Blues: The Music of Billie Holiday”: James, a richly talented vocalist, will share his interpretation of tunes from the repertoire of Holiday, who inspired him in his youth to become a jazz singer. (4 p.m., JPMorgan Chase Main Stage, Cadillac Square)
  • Tottori-Detroit Reunion Band: The product of a partnership that began in 2019 between the festival and musicians in Tottori, Japan, this performance will see a collaboration between artists from both locations. Pianist Himiko Kikuchi, founder of the Tottori Jazz Festival, will join Detroit Jazz Festival director Chris Collins, young flutist Shun Katayama and Detroit artists onstage. (5:45 p.m., Pyramid Stage, Hart Plaza)
  • Artist-in-residence duets: The festival's artist-in-residence Chucho Valdés will close Sunday night by performing intimate duets with a pair of Grammy winners, singer Dianne Reeves and saxophonist Joe Lovano. These duo settings are always magical moments at the festival, allowing masters great freedom to create and explore together. (9:15, Carhartt Amphitheater Stage, Hart Plaza)

More festival details and highlights here, and a full schedule is available here.

