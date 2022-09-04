If the United States experiences widespread blackouts in the next decade, don’t place all of the blame on Democrats. If California has its way, many states may end up banning the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 as the Golden State pushes for reductions in carbon emissions. That's because California was granted a waiver from the 1970 Clean Air Act, allowing the state to create tougher emission standards if it receives federal approval. And in 1977, the federal government decided that other states could adopt the California standards. So if the federal government approves California's plan, other states can follow suit, according to the New York Times.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO