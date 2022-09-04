ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

When candidates avoid debates, voters question the transparency, trust, and authenticity of the candidates

By Salena Zito, National Political Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Washington Examiner

The realities of covering John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members

An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local election workers bombarded with legal threats about 2020 election

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Secretary of State Office is ordering election officials to keep 2020 election documents past the standard 22-month threshold, in response to a flurry of identical Freedom of Information Act letters from election deniers threatening to bring legal action regarding the 2020 election. Matt...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Washington Examiner

Democrats' weakness on crime becomes a statewide issue in Minnesota

Crime is still a major vulnerability for Democrats across the country heading into the midterm elections. The issue tracks back to the riots that were permitted in Minneapolis in 2020, and now, the effects might be felt statewide in Minnesota. Politico details the standing of the state’s “most vulnerable progressive,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
wjol.com

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/6/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity. In the Heritage Foundation report, which looked at election laws in all 50 states on a variety of issues, Illinois landed at #40 overall with bad marks for no voter ID laws, for lax regulations on ballot collection and trafficking, and for same-day and automatic voter registration. But, Illinois did score 24 points out of a possible 30 for accuracy of voter registration lists. The mid-term election is set for November 8th, nine weeks from today.
ILLINOIS STATE
