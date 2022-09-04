When candidates avoid debates, voters question the transparency, trust, and authenticity of the candidates

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The realities of covering John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — On May 13, just days before the May party primary here in the Keystone State, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail in Lancaster in his run for his party’s nomination for U.S. Senate. As reporters and supporters noticed his...
wmay.com
Illinois Cops, Elected Officials On List Of ”Oath Keepers” Members
An analysis of a leaked database finds that several dozen law enforcement, first responders, and elected officials in Illinois may have connections to the Oath Keepers… described as an anti-government extremist group with militia ties. The Anti-Defamation League says the records of people who were once dues-paying members of...
Central Illinois Proud
Local election workers bombarded with legal threats about 2020 election
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Secretary of State Office is ordering election officials to keep 2020 election documents past the standard 22-month threshold, in response to a flurry of identical Freedom of Information Act letters from election deniers threatening to bring legal action regarding the 2020 election. Matt...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' weakness on crime becomes a statewide issue in Minnesota
Crime is still a major vulnerability for Democrats across the country heading into the midterm elections. The issue tracks back to the riots that were permitted in Minneapolis in 2020, and now, the effects might be felt statewide in Minnesota. Politico details the standing of the state’s “most vulnerable progressive,”...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Some issue warnings about labor amendment as report shows union membership is up slightly in Illinois
(The Center Square) – For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained about 16,000 union members last year even...
Washington Examiner
Abbott official knocks NYC mayor for staying home while staff toured border
The Texas governor's office has accused New York City Mayor Eric Adams of dodging the immigration crisis by sending staff to the southern border in his place as part of a "secret" trip. A delegation of New York City officials made an unannounced trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over the...
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, but some other states, such as Wisconsin, plan to. Those receiving student loan forgiveness would not be taxed federally, but some people could get taxed at the state level anywhere between $300 and $1,100. President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellations of $10,000 for those who […]
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Washington Examiner
Cardona says Florida plan to hire veterans lacking degrees is 'slap in the face' to teaching profession
WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticized efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to allow veterans without college degrees to teach in Florida public schools, saying the initiative lowers standards for teachers. "The moment we start lowering standards to get [into teaching], we're doubling down on the disrespect to...
Illinois Governor Calls for Changes After “Awful” Reports of Abuse at Developmental Center
Gov. J.B. Pritzker resisted, but did not rule out, a call to close Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in southern Illinois after we found widespread problems.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
KFVS12
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
nypressnews.com
‘Lowly personal attacks’ | Gov. Abbott responds to Chicago mayor’s comments on sending migrants to her city
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texas continues to send migrants to cities across the country in response to what politicians are calling a humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Greg Abbott and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continue to go toe-to-toe over the plan. Abbott recently added Chicago to the...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/6/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity. In the Heritage Foundation report, which looked at election laws in all 50 states on a variety of issues, Illinois landed at #40 overall with bad marks for no voter ID laws, for lax regulations on ballot collection and trafficking, and for same-day and automatic voter registration. But, Illinois did score 24 points out of a possible 30 for accuracy of voter registration lists. The mid-term election is set for November 8th, nine weeks from today.
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
977wmoi.com
Truth in Accounting Report Outlines Impact of Stock Market on Illinois Pension System
The U.S. stock market has been up and down this year which is impacting Illinois’ underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This is reflected in government finances as a decline in the pensions’ funded status.
