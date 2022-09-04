ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sitting on the tractor is my therapy’

By ANGIE RIEBE MESABI TRIBUNE
 4 days ago

CHERRY — Roger Mayry is what he calls a “one-man gang” when it comes to working his 240 acres of land near Cherry — mowing, raking, and baling hay into hundreds of 1,200-pound round bales seasonally.

Proudly, he does it all himself — all at age 82.

That includes reseeding the fields every few years, fixing tractors and machinery, and sometimes hauling hay.

Not to mention, he helps fellow farmers when needed.

Most people do not make hay solo, Mayry noted on a recent day, garbed in a John Deere cap and shirt, preparing for yet another day of haying.

But being a crew of one is no problem for the longtime farmer and retired miner, who first took a seat on a tractor at age 6.

“I keep plugging along,” Mayry said. That means spending eight to 10 hours in the field on hay-making days, for an outcome of selling the 5-by-6-foot bales for horse feed and to area beef cattle farmers.

But for Mayry, it’s really not all about the money.

As he has remarked on many occasions to his daughter, Rachel Koivunen, who lives just across the road: “Sitting on the tractor is my therapy.”

“And I need a lot of it,” he jokes.

“I’m so proud of him,” Koivunen said of her father. “His work ethic and resiliency are impressive.”

Her dad was never one to just sit around, she said.

After being laid off from U.S. Steel’s Minntac plant in Mountain Iron in 1981, he began work at United Taconite in Eveleth. As Mayry and his late wife, Audrey, raised their son and daughter, “I was farming by myself all the while,” he said.

Often he worked midnight shifts “so I could farm during the day.”

It was in his blood, after all.

Mayry had attended school in Cherry, and grew up on a farm with his sister just miles from his current home. His folks had milk cows and “I raised calves for veal.”

His dad had plopped him on a tractor as a young child and taught him all about making hay.

Mayry at one time had 50 head of cattle himself, which he eventually sold. But, now, “it’s just the hay,” he said.

And that’s plenty.

The 82-year-old said his wife “went along with the program” as he worked the farm. She died of breast cancer in 1991, and after he retired from the mine in 2004, Mayry “needed something to do.”

He already had the equipment, so Mayry continued on with haying.

“Now I have way too much to do,” he laughed.

Making hay is highly weather-dependent and takes a fair amount of continual planning for a successful harvest.

Mayry’s first cutting generally begins in late-June. The grasses and legumes that will become hay — for Mayry those include timothy, clover and birdsfoot trefoil — need to dry a day or two to prevent mold.

The hay must then be raked in order to turn and dry the underside and pull it into windrows for baling.

Hay that is too wet can spoil; hay that is over-dried can lose nutrients.

The round bales are then made via a baler, which rolls the hay until it reaches the size set for the bale, at which time twine or netting is wrapped around the bale to maintain its shape.

Several consecutive days of dry, preferably sunny conditions are required to cure hay for baling. That means mapping out when it is cut, dried, raked and baled, Mayry said.

The farmer said he chooses round bales over square, mostly because the latter is more “labor-intensive.” The densely packed round bales are also less prone to spoilage because they can shed water on their own.

There tend to be cycles of good and not-so-good hay making years, Mayry said. But sometimes, it seems, it’s tough to catch a break at all.

The past several years have had their challenges, he affirmed. “We had a drought for two years or better. Now we have rain every other day. You can’t sell mud.”

During last year’s drought and hay shortages, many farmers would have paid more than the usual $50 to $60 per bale, Mayry said. This summer’s rainfall has hampered yields as well.

The season “should be done by now,” said Mayry, who typically produces 350 bales per summer. He is currently at about 100. He expects to continue haying through the end of the month.

As fall nears and the days shorten, dew lasts later in the morning and moisture accumulates earlier in the evenings, creating less-than-ideal baling conditions, he noted.

Farmers have faced additional difficulties this summer due to high fuel costs and supply chain issues. Parts needed to repair equipment are often on backorder, and when machinery breaks down, “you have to shut down,” he said.

Making hay requires a tractor, mower, rake and baler, and each piece is an expensive investment and costly to repair, Mayry said. The time and money that goes into the process is a big reason many farmers choose to purchase hay rather than make it.

Having the know-how to fix apparatuses is beneficial, but farming always has its uncertainties, he said, explaining how he suffered a “set back” some years ago, when lightning struck and severely damaged his tractor.

Yet, Mayry is happy to play a role in the farming community. Portions of his acreage are wooded, and he also rents some nearby hay land, he said.

While area farmers are willing to offer each other an occasional hand, Koivunen said her dad “declines any help we offer.”

He prefers to do it alone.

“I am very proud of him and his drive to keep on cutting and selling his round bales,” she said. “We all need to have a purpose and, at the end of the day, accomplish something. I support that.”

And the one-man gang of Roger Mayry has proven that he can accomplish quite a lot — at age 82 and all.

