Detroit, MI

WTVM

Columbus native signs with Detroit Tigers organization

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus High School standout is headed to Major League Baseball. Josh Lester - who was a breakout star for the Blue Devils, and later went on to play for Missouri, received his call up to the Majors on Sunday. Via Twitter, the Detroit Tigers...
COLUMBUS, GA
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is on the horizon! Consequently, many football fans across the league are gearing up for another insane season. A ton of change occurred during the NFL offseason, and one team that made its own changes is the Detroit Lions. Now it’s time to make some bold Lions predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan Sports
Columbus Township, MI
Detroit, MI
FanSided

Should KC Chiefs include Week 2 in their Week 1 approach?

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of formulating the game plan for their very first game of the season when they travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Cardinals. Kansas City then has to immediately turn around and host the Los Angeles Chargers for Thursday Night Football four days later. Playing on Thursday is never fun but is it an advantage to have the game this early in the season? Also, should Kansas City already plan for the Week 2 game as a part of their Week 1 approach?
KANSAS CITY, MO
