Ravenna, OH

Portage County, Ravenna officials discuss downtown parking improvements

By David E. Dix
Record-Courier
4 days ago
 4 days ago
The city of Ravenna and Portage County took some positive steps Wednesday night when the Ravenna Planning Commission reviewed and approved plans to upgrade the county’s dilapidated parking lot between Spruce and Riddle avenues.

Ravenna Mayor Frank Seman asked Portage County to respect the spirit of the Ravenna Downtown Plan authored by Implement, the Columbus-based company of landscape architect Jason Kentner, a faculty member at Ohio State University.

County Commissioner Tony Badalamenti and Bob Fiala, president of Greenland Engineering, the Willoughby company that authored the county’s plan, expressed willingness following the meeting to discuss tweaks in their plan with Kentner, an up-and-comer who is probably one of the top 25 young landscape architects in Ohio. Kentner grew up in Ravenna and retains a soft spot in his heart for his hometown.

It was great seeing Portage County and Ravenna talking. There is no reason Ravenna cannot be a model Ohio county seat community if the two team up. It will not happen overnight, but working together, it will and pay big dividends for both Ravenna and Portage County.

I asked Fiala if he has family in Portage County and he replied, “the mayor of Kent? Not that I know of.” His company is in Lake County, but Fiala knows the territory and Wednesday seemed respectful of local hopes.

Park District job opening

The Portage Park District is advertising on its website an important job opening, the position of education coordinator, which Jennifer White has so ably filled for the last four years.

White, a resident of Stark County, has accepted a position closer to home with the Stark County Extension Office, which like all extension offices in Ohio, works in conjunction with Ohio State.

White is one of several outstanding staff members that Christine Craycroft, executive director of the Portage Park District, has brought to the team.

“She will be impossible to replace, but we’re hopeful we can find someone for the position who understands, values, and loves the natural world and sharing its wonders as enthusiastically as Jen does,” Craycroft said.

White holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental science from Ohio Northern University. Her knowledge and dedication as well as her unpretentious and joyful manner are remarkable.

“I am going to miss her enthusiasm,” Kurt Ruehr, a director on the Portage Park District Board, said at a well-attended, farewell gathering for White in the park district’s Operation Center in Shalersville Township.

In staff profiles on the park district’s website, White wrote, “I love people, I love the outdoors, and I especially love teaching people about the outdoors. Working in the parks is a natural fit!”

She has been an effective teacher for young and old alike. Her nature walks make learning about the outdoors fun. She picks up on local initiatives.

Countywide Craft Beer Festival

Leadership Portage County in partnership with the city of Streetsboro and its bicentennial celebration will launch the first ever Portage County Craft Beer Festival at Streetsboro City Park, on Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. with a noon to 1 p.m. VIP hour.

Kurt Ruehr, executive director of LPC, said the following craft breweries have confirmed attendance: North Water Street Brewing, Garrett’s Mill Brewing, Bell Tower Brewing, Ohio Brewing Co., Thirsty Dog Brewing, Lock 15, Double Wing Brewing, Hoof Hearted Brewing and Missing Falls Brewery. An exhibition baseball game will pit city of Streetsboro officials against the Ohio Village Muffins. Brooks BBQ food truck will be on hand.

General admission at $25 provides 10 tastings and a souvenir glass. At $75 each, a VIP pass includes a craft brew T-shirt, early admission, unique beers, 20 tastings and a $10 food voucher. Anyone can attend for free to see the baseball game and hear the music.

It was not too long ago your beer options were Miller, Budweiser and a few other giants. The development of microbreweries and craft breweries has changed all that. Like wine aficionados, the craft brewery advent is growing legions of beer aficionados.

David E. Dix is a retired publisher of the Record-Courier.

Comments / 1

