How to Watch Syracuse at UConn
Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
NewsTimes
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8
Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
cnycentral.com
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital […]
syr.edu
Sir Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’ Coming to Syracuse Saturday
Before Sir Elton John, the Rocket Man with the instantly recognizable voice and bedazzled sunglasses, blasts off into retirement, he’s giving Central New Yorkers one more excuse to prove that Saturday night’s alright for rocking out to classic songs from a decorated catalogue that spans more than 50 years.
Person shot on South Salina Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was shot Tuesday on the city’s South Side, police said. People reported hearing gunfire at about 8:19 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Salina Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The city’s ShotSpotter system recorded two rounds, according to...
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Man found hiding in Syracuse basement after chase had 2 loaded guns, drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who led Syracuse police on a car chase last week had a two loaded handguns and drugs when he was captured, police said in court documents. Jessie L. Murray, 26, has been arrested on various drug, gun and burlgary charges, according to a criminal felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
An Onondaga County high school is cracking down on cell phones. Will it last?
Cam Aitchison, who will be a sophomore at Liverpool High School this fall, said he’s always kept his cell phone in his pants pocket while in class. Starting Thursday, new school rules mean that in the classroom he will have to store it in his backpack or place it in a numbered pocket on the wall. Aitchison, 14, said that’s OK with him.
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police responded to Burnet Avenue apartment three days before double homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office says Syracuse Police were called to a multi-unit apartment just three days before a double homicide in late August where a child was left in the home with two bodies for days. The two people who were shot to...
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Syracuse stabbing victim in critical condition; one suspect charged, another at large
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse police on Monday charged a 24-year-old man with assault in connection with a stabbing that left another man hospitalized in critical condition. A second suspect remained at large Monday night. Police were called at 5:56 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Kellogg...
Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant opens in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Entering the month of September on an optimistic note, the owners of Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant held a ribbon cutting for their eatery’s grand opening last Thursday. The restaurant is located at 6677 Manlius Center Road in East Syracuse between the Tractor Supply...
