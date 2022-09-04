ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

How to Watch Syracuse at UConn

Matchup: Syracuse (1-0) at Connecticut (1-1) Location: Rentschler Field (Storrs, CT) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 3rd. Television: CBS Sports Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Meghan McPeak, Christian Fauria, Justin Walters Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Series ...
NewsTimes

How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’

STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star big man with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Fast-rising big man Isaiah Miranda, a 2023 four-star prospect who held a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer, recently trimmed his list of remaining suitors down to eight, according to media reports. The Orange, unfortunately but not surprisingly, didn’t make the cut. Those that did are Southern California, UCLA, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown,...
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney

(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival

(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
Mayor of Syracuse appoints new Director of Minority Affairs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced the appointment of Youlanda Hudgins-Johnson as Director of Minority Affairs for the City of Syracuse. As Director, Hudgins-Johnson will oversee the management and operation of the city’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) program, city officials said. In her...
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital […]
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
