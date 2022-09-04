Read full article on original website
Related
butlerradio.com
“We The People” To Honor 9/11
An event this weekend looks to commemorate the anniversary of 9-11 while also bringing the community together. A motorcycle ride is scheduled for this Saturday starting at Riverfront Park in Kittanning. It’s called “We The People” and event organizers say the aim to help people connect with each other throughout the day.
butlerradio.com
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival
A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
butlerradio.com
Raymond S. Yovanovich
Raymond S. Yovanovich, 88, of Butler passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Raymond Retired from the United States Airforce as a Lieutenant Colonel following his military career. He was a former Commander for the Michael Kozar American Legion. He enjoyed performing Karate as well as teaching...
butlerradio.com
George V. Dellen, Sr.
George V. Dellen, Sr., 73, of East Brady, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. George was a proud veteran of the Navy (Vietnam) serving onboard the USS Winston. He enjoyed hunting, boating, watching his children and especially his granddaughter play sports. Lifetime member of the VFW and United Mine Workers. George spent 31 years with Penn Allegh as a coal miner. He then went to work at Penreco – Calumet as a Boiler Operator and Plant Mechanic retiring after 15 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student
Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
butlerradio.com
John V. Rodgers
Born in Butler on March 8, 1949, he was a son of the late Leroy and Lenore Cherry Rodgers. He was employed for more than 30 years as a communications technician for AT&T. John was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a Ham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Labor United celebration continues at Northmoreland Park despite rain
Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of people in attendance for the 2022 Labor United Celebration in Northmoreland Park. The recreational site in Allegheny Township was packed with vendors, games, rides, animals and more Sunday. It was the 42nd annual installment of the two-day celebration that traditionally...
Controversial homecoming proposal in Pine-Richland School District circulating on social media
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A ‘homecoming proposal’ lit a fire in some students and families in the Pine-Richland School District. That invitation to the homecoming dance is now making rounds on social media and reads:. “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white,...
wtae.com
Mastriano's Allegheny County events allowed no media questions for candidate
GREEN TREE, Pa. — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano held three meet-and-greet appearances in Allegheny County on Wednesday, but local news media were not among those with whom he met or greeted at the events. Mastriano makes campaign stops in Allegheny County: Watch the report in the video...
butlerradio.com
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ambridge mother frustrated with bussing difficulties for her kids
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The beginning of the school year is a time of adjustments. For one Ambridge mother, it’s not been a smooth transition. Lacey Sabol is frustrated. She has two kids. Both ride RJ Rhodes school buses, but they go to two different schools. Her oldest...
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions
PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
butlerradio.com
Betty M. Graham
Betty M. Graham, 83, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 28, 1939, in Saxonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Shick) Crummy. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School. She worked for...
butlerradio.com
September Music Concerts
Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
butlerradio.com
Catherine Jean Hilliard
Catherine Jean Hilliard, 51, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Wexford. She was born February 20, 1971 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Hilliard, Sr. and Florence (Grossman) Hilliard of Butler. Catherine was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. She worked at...
butlerradio.com
Lucinda Ann Quinlan
On September 5, 2022, Lucinda Ann Quinlan left her human body on Earth to join in the Glory of the Lord. Lucinda “Cindy” was born in Parker, PA on January 16, 1932, to Ms. Angeline Boyer. Cindy attended various primary schools in Parker, Bruin, and Butler. Lucinda graduated from Butler Area High School in the Spring of 1950.
butlerradio.com
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
Buhl Day honors locals and brings community together
A huge local parade plans to still go on Monday despite the severe weather the Valley received Sunday night and the continuing forecasted rain.
Comments / 0