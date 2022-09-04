ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

“We The People” To Honor 9/11

An event this weekend looks to commemorate the anniversary of 9-11 while also bringing the community together. A motorcycle ride is scheduled for this Saturday starting at Riverfront Park in Kittanning. It’s called “We The People” and event organizers say the aim to help people connect with each other throughout the day.
KITTANNING, PA
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival

A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
BUTLER, PA
Raymond S. Yovanovich

Raymond S. Yovanovich, 88, of Butler passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Raymond Retired from the United States Airforce as a Lieutenant Colonel following his military career. He was a former Commander for the Michael Kozar American Legion. He enjoyed performing Karate as well as teaching...
BUTLER, PA
George V. Dellen, Sr.

George V. Dellen, Sr., 73, of East Brady, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. George was a proud veteran of the Navy (Vietnam) serving onboard the USS Winston. He enjoyed hunting, boating, watching his children and especially his granddaughter play sports. Lifetime member of the VFW and United Mine Workers. George spent 31 years with Penn Allegh as a coal miner. He then went to work at Penreco – Calumet as a Boiler Operator and Plant Mechanic retiring after 15 years.
EAST BRADY, PA
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday

Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
BUTLER, PA
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student

Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
DUQUESNE, PA
John V. Rodgers

Born in Butler on March 8, 1949, he was a son of the late Leroy and Lenore Cherry Rodgers. He was employed for more than 30 years as a communications technician for AT&T. John was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. He was a Ham...
BUTLER, PA
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
BUTLER, PA
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions

PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Betty M. Graham

Betty M. Graham, 83, of Renfrew, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born March 28, 1939, in Saxonburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Mildred (Shick) Crummy. Betty was a 1957 graduate of Winfield-Clinton High School. She worked for...
RENFREW, PA
September Music Concerts

Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
SAXONBURG, PA
Catherine Jean Hilliard

Catherine Jean Hilliard, 51, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Wexford. She was born February 20, 1971 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Hilliard, Sr. and Florence (Grossman) Hilliard of Butler. Catherine was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. She worked at...
BUTLER, PA
Lucinda Ann Quinlan

On September 5, 2022, Lucinda Ann Quinlan left her human body on Earth to join in the Glory of the Lord. Lucinda “Cindy” was born in Parker, PA on January 16, 1932, to Ms. Angeline Boyer. Cindy attended various primary schools in Parker, Bruin, and Butler. Lucinda graduated from Butler Area High School in the Spring of 1950.
BUTLER, PA
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek

Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
BUTLER, PA

