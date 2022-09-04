Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
(Photos) Thomas Tuchel cuts sorry figure in the rain after Todd Boehly brutally swings the axe
Thomas Tuchel cut a sorry figure in his first sighting since being sacked by Chelsea. Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea after six months in charge. He went on to win the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and lead the Blues to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.
Yardbarker
Claudio Castagnoli names the female AEW star that would be a good fit in Blackpool Combat Club
On the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Claudio Castagnoli details the story that led to his surprise debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He talks about what the original plans were, Blackpool Combat Club, thoughts on the ROH World Championship, and other topics. Castagnoli talking about being a member of the...
WWE・
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Today's Wordle 447 answer and hint: Friday, September 9
If you'd like to read a few hints and tips to help strengthen your daily Wordle game then you'll find all of those and more on this very page. Those in need of the answer to the September 9 (447) Wordle are just a short scroll away from today's solution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Chess: Hans Niemann hits back over ‘cheating’ controversy in St Louis
Magnus Carlsen’s shock withdrawal from the $350,000 Sinquefield Cup in St Louis following his third-round defeat to the newcomer Hans Niemann has triggered a variety of “cheating” claims. It is potentially the most serious such case for international chess since the 2005 Toiletgate world championship match, when Veselin Topalov accused Vlad Kramnik of analysing games in the lavatory.
Yardbarker
Rams failed to pull off awkward transition between moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II and season-opening hype
In the most American way possible, the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL tried their very darndest to pay respect to the Queen of United Kingdom, who died on Thursday at 96 years old. The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II's passing on Twitter as Los Angeles and the rest...
Comments / 0