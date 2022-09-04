Read full article on original website
Police release statement after using Narcan to save same person three times in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. — A Cumberland County police department reached out to the public after officers used Narcan to save the same person three times in less than 72 hours. "West Shore Regional Police would like to take a moment to point out how real drug addiction is and how hard it is to face. Please know that there are multiple resources available at no cost to assist anyone with an addiction issue. This is just a reminder that we (everyone) is in this together!" the department said in a statement issued Monday morning.
Community Forum: The Impact of the Growth of Distribution Centers
Berks County, Pennsylvania has emerged as a center of warehousing and distribution due to its accessible location to population centers with available low-cost land. As new warehousing and distribution centers have emerged in the region, along with growing truck traffic to support them, there have been many impacts on the residents of the area. These developments have provided job opportunities, but at the same time there has been increasing traffic congestion, pollution, changing land uses, and loss of agricultural space.
Monthly Educational Presentations Return to Berks History Center
Berks History Center (BHC) is excited to announce the return of its monthly Second Saturday Programs. The first program of Fall 2022 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the BHC Museum’s Terrence E. Connor Auditorium, 940 Centre Ave., Reading, Pa., 19601.
Habitat for Humanity’s 19th Annual Golf Outing Helps Fulfill Life-Changing Dreams
Image via Habitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County envisions a world where everyone has an affordable house that they can call their home. Through the 19th annual golf outing event, community members can support Habitat’s mission by sponsoring or playing a game of golf on a prestigious, private course in Chester County.
A Berks Health Initiative: 9 Years Getting Gutsy
9th Annual Guts and Glory Health and Wellness Expo expected to bring up to 1000 attendees to Penn State Berks. The 9th annual Guts and Glory Digestive Health & Wellness Expo will be on Saturday, September 24th 10am-3pm at Penn State Berks. The Expo was created and hosted by nonprofit My Gut Instinct, Inc. and is sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.
CVS buys longtime, family-owned Wiley's Pharmacy in Lancaster County
Wiley's Pharmacy Group, a longtime, family-owned business, will close its doors after selling its retail business to CVS. Wiley's pharmacies are located throughout Lancaster County. According to Wiley's, when the sale is completed on Sept. 15, the following will happen:. Prescription records from Wiley's locations in Millersville, Strasburg and Lancaster...
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area offers cat ‘BOGO special’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Why adopt one cat when you can adopt two (or more)? The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA) is running a “BOGO” adoption special, where if you adopt two cats/kittens, you’ll get one free. This BOGO special will take place Monday, September...
City of Reading Clean City Initiative 9-6-22
BCAP Community Outreach Director Stephan Fains is joined by Ryan Bradley, City of Reading Clean City Coordinator; Mayor Eddie Moran, and Henry Calvo from BCAP to discuss the mayor’s Clean City Initiative and Star City Boxing opportunities, on Berks Community Action Program. From the program: Berks Community Action Program.
County Announces Free Distribution of Potassium Iodide Tablets for Limerick Area Residents
NORRISTOWN, PA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Office of Public Health (OPH) will provide free potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Montgomery County residents who live, work, or attend schools within a 10-mile radius of the Limerick Generating Station. Distribution events will take place on Thursday,...
East Reading Reunion at the Liederkranz 9-6-22
Tom Gajewski discusses the upcoming East Reading Reunion, which will be held on September 18 at the Reading Liederkranz, on Polish American Connection. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
3rd Annual Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS 5K Run for Shelter
The Reading-Berks Association of REALTORS® (R-BAR) is proud to work together with Habitat for Humanity of Berks County and Neighborhood Housing Services of Greater Berks, Inc. for its 3rd Annual 5K Run for Shelter. Join us on Saturday, October 8th at Gring’s Mill Recreation Area so TOGETHER, we can increase neighborhood revitalization, create additional housing opportunities, and restore hope for deserving families’ right here in Berks County!
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
Chester County First Responders Band Together to Cover the Loss of Media 93 Services
As of Sept. 1, Tower Health has recalled its Medic 93 services from certain Chester County areas, leaving first responders in the area to band together to cover the loss, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Minquas Fire Company of Downingtown, Good Fellowship Ambulance of West Chester, and...
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
Messiah Lifeways to explore possible affiliation with another retirement community
Messiah Lifeways, a retirement community based in Upper Allen Township, previously known as Messiah Village, has announced it is exploring the possibility of affiliating with Menno Haven, a Chambersburg-based retirement community. The two faith-based providers of senior care services plan to enter into a memorandum of understanding to explore a...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 302.11 Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging & Segregation. Raw chicken was stored above other foods in the walk in cooler. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were observed to have food residue and were...
Forget first shift, second shift: Mechanicsburg-based flex scheduling app gets $1.5M investment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With even the biggest Silicon Valley tech companies suddenly struggling to attract investment and laying off workers, this might seem like a terrible time for a far smaller tech company — based in central Pennsylvania, of all places — to try dazzling investors.
Megabus expands bus services throughout Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Megabus.com, one of North America’s largest bus companies, is expanding its coverage throughout Pennsylvania by partnering with Fullington Trailways. The new partnership will connect Philadelphia with 11 cities, Harrisburg with nine cities, New York City with 14 cities, Pittsburgh with 22 cities, and State College with 18 cities.
Central Pa. man gets kicked off plane for racist tirade, assaults air marshal: court documents
A chemical engineer with the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been federally charged with assaulting an air marshal after he was forcibly removed from a flight last week amid a drunken racist and homophobic tirade. Video of the incident — which occurred Aug. 30 on a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight out...
