Kent residents and businesses with security cameras could help police solve crimes

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
A Kent Police Department program is giving residents and businesses with outside security cameras an opportunity to potentially help with investigations.

The police department says the city of Kent's Community Watch Camera Program could help if a privately owned security camera captures footage of an incident. Owners of such cameras register at no cost, providing such information as the location of the camera and the area it covers. If the police, who do have a direct link to the camera, believe it may have captured footage of an incident under investigation, they will then ask the camera owner to check the video for that particular date and time to find out what it shows.

The program started in July 2021, and the police department has periodically promoted it on Facebook. Police Lt. Mike Lewis said that as of Tuesday, there were about 60 registrants scattered around the city.

"I can't cite any incidents where any cameras registered had been utilized in any criminal investigations," said Lewis. "But with that being said, we're perfectly fine with that. It's nice to have a tool like this that you'll have and not need, rather than need and not have it."

Still, he said, more volunteers registering with the program would he helpful. He said most of those registered are residents, with just a handful of businesses.

"We intend to promote this through social media regularly, like we've been doing, because every time we make an announcement, we usually get more people signed up," said Lewis, adding that since such a promotional post just a couple of days before, "we have had, I think, 15 more people register their cameras with us. So it's good people are still taking notice and they're still taking interest in being a part of this."

Go to www.kentohio.org/163/Police for more information and to register.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

