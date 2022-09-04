Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Lecture at Mount Union

ALLIANCE – Michael Crawford, the chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., will speak at the Heffern Lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Mount Union Brush Performance Hall as part of the university’s Lecture Series.

Tickets are free, though required. Visit www.mountunion.edu/lecture-series to order tickets.

Free family fun fest

CANTON – ArtsinStark will present All Together Now, a free family fun fest, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N, with food trucks and free activities.

Featured performers will be magician Rick Smith Jr., storyteller Lindsay Bonilla from World of Difference, The Amazing Giants Strawberry Circus and West African dance by Djapo Cultural Arts Institute. For more information, visit https://artsinstark.com/events/.

Brass quintet at Centennial Plaza

CANTON – A Canton Symphony brass quintet will perform at downtown’s Centennial Plaza from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The event is free, and had been rescheduled from July 17 due to inclement weather.

9/11 Memorial Climb set

CANTON – The Canton Fire Department will hold a 9/11 Memorial Climb at the McKinley National Memorial, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW, on Sept. 11 to honor the 343 firefighters who died 21 years ago during the terrorist attacks.

All first responders and members of the community are welcome to participate.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with remembrances from honored guests. A climb at 8:46 a.m. will commemorate the ascent first responders made to reach the victims of the attack after hijackers aboard American Airlines Flight 11 crashed a plane into the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Foodbank fundraiser at Hall of Fame

CANTON – The Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame benefiting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Drive NW.

Attendees can meet Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Steve Largent and Randall McDaniel. For tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/r8s/.

Ice cream social Saturday

CARROLLTON – An ice cream social will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday behind the McCook House Museum, 15 S. Lisbon St.

To make reservations, call 330-437-4715 or 330-627-3345. Donations will be appreciated.

Gun safety program Tuesday

DOVER – The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., will offer a program titled "Gun Safety 101" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Room.

Carl Bell, a hunter education instructor for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will address gun safety in general, as well as specific safety precautions to be observed in the field and in the home. This is an introduction to gun safety, not a formal course that leads to obtaining a hunting license in Ohio.

To register, call the library at 330-343-6123 or visit www.doverlibrary.org.

Bike show and swap meet

HARTVILLE – The Classic Bike Show and Swap Meet will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday outside in a designated area at the Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market, 1289 Edison St. NW.

The event showcases antique and classic bicycles, motorbikes and motor scooters.

Canton Carnival of Wheels

JACKSON TWP. − The annual Canton Carnival of Wheels will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 on the campus of Stark State College, at 6200 Frank Ave. NW.

All net proceeds benefit Stark State’s Automotive Technology Scholarship Fund. The show exhibits an array of old and new vehicles from cars to trucks, motorcycles or anything that runs on wheels. The vehicle participation fee is $10.

In addition, law enforcement from Jackson Township, Stark County and Canal Fulton will stage K-9 demonstrations by their trained police dogs. There will be food, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, engine valve cover car racing for adults, Hot Wheels racing for kids, and the presentation of awards.

Spectators will be admitted free, and free parking is available on paved lots. Visit www.cantoncarnivalofwheels.com for more information.

Lake Township FISH banquet

LAKE TWP. – Lake Township FISH will hold its annual banquet Sept. 13 at The Hartville Kitchen.

All proceeds from the ticket sales and silent auction will go to Lake Township FISH. Buy dinner tickets, $25 per person, at https://tinyurl.com/bdfy85fx. Doors will open at 5 p.m., the meal will be served at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Magician and illusionist Rick Smith Jr. will entertain.

For more information, call 330-877-1845 or email info@laketownshipfish.org.

Yankee Peddler Festival is three weekends

LAWRENCE TWP. – The Yankee Peddler Festival will be 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 11, 17-18 and 24-25 at Clay's Park Resort, 12951 Patterson St. NW.

The festival portrays life between 1776 and 1825 and features artisans, crafters, food, demonstrations and entertainment such as magicians, puppets, cloggers and musicians. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.yankeepeddlerfestival.com/.

Constitution Week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Louisville will celebrate Constitution Week Sept. 12-18.

The Mayor’s Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 at Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St. The speaker will be Congressman Bill Johnson. The cost is $5, and reservations are required.

The Community Banquet/Mini Queen Pageant will be held at Paradise United Church of Christ at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The 2022-23 Queen and Ambassadors will be crowned, and the Louisville Rotary Citizen of the Year will be revealed. Dinner will be served ($18), and reservations are required.

State Rep. Scott Oelslager, R-North Canton, will speak at the commemoration at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Louisville Middle School, 1300 S Chapel St. The Rotary Grand Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

For tickets to the breakfast and dinner, call 330-495-7219 or email louisvilleconstitutiontown@gmail.com.

Motown sounds at Lions Lincoln Theatre

MASSILLON – The Motown Sounds of Touch will perform in concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E.

Ticket prices are VIP seating $35; main floor $30; balcony $25; wheelchair/companion $25. For information or tickets, visit www.lionslincolntheatre.org.

Master Rain Gardener Certification course offered

MASSILLON – The Stark Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will present a Master Rain Gardener Certification course at 10 a.m. on six Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Oct. 13.

The $25 cost includes a metal certification sign for graduates to display. This course will provide step-by-step training to design and install your own rain garden to manage runoff, improve water quality, and keep pollution out of streams, rivers and waterbodies.

For more information, visit www.starkswcd.org or call 330-451-7645. To register, visit the SWCD office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with payment by check or exact cash.

Fundraiser for the Roxy Theatre

MINERVA – The second annual "The Cars are the Stars: A Night at the Roxy" car show will be 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday on North Market Street.

The event featuring rare and high-end vehicles benefits the historic Roxy Theatre. There will be food, beverages and live music. For more information, call 330-868-7979 or email denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.

Historical society celebration

NAVARRE − The Navarre-Bethlehem Township Historical Society, 123 High St., will have a celebration Saturday to thank the community for keeping it running during its 50 years.

The three museums will be open noon to 5 p.m. and refreshments will be available. Guests can view display tables with information about the historical society and pictures for the community to help identify.

At 11:30 a.m., those who want to do a walking tour of Canal Street and learn the history of how three towns became one, Navarre, will meet at the Loew/Define Building on the corner of Market and Canal streets and walk the mile to the Historical Society’s complex. All events are free, and the public is welcome.

'Anything Goes’ in North Canton

NORTH CANTON – The North Canton Playhouse, 525 Seventh St. NE, will present the musical “Anything Goes” on Friday and Saturday, and Sept. 11, Sept. 16, 17 and 18.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday performances are at 2:30 p.m. For more information or tickets, visit https://www.northcantonplayhouse.com or call the box office at 330-494-1613.

Orchestra at Petros Lake Park

PERRY TWP. – The Canton Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert at 7:30 tonight at Petros Lake Park, 3519 Perry Drive SW. Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

Community Parade and Oktoberfest

PERRY TWP. – The township’s Community Parade and Oktoberfest will be Saturday.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Oktoberfest following from noon to 4 p.m. at Hartwick Park (next to the Perry High School tennis courts). View parade details at www.perrytwp.com.

The Oktoberfest will feature live entertainment by the Funkology Band, pumpkin decorating, free inflatables, arts, crafts, face painting, vendors, and food and beverages, as well as displays from the Perry administration and Police, Fire, and Road departments.

Carryout ham dinner Sept. 11

WILMOT – The Wilmot Fire and Rescue ham dinner on Sept. 11 will be curbside carryout only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drive up to the front of the Fire Department, 204 Mill St., and someone will bring meals to your vehicle. Dinners are $10 each and include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, applesauce, coleslaw and dinner roll. Dessert will not be provided.

Delivery within the village is available; call 330-359-5995. All proceeds benefit Wilmot Fire and Rescue, a volunteer department.