villages-news.com
Wildwood magistrate approves 1,200 new homes in six proposed developments
More than 1,200 homes in six proposed developments were given the green light Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of comprehensive plan amendments and rezoning for four projects and site plans for two others. The Wildwood City Commission could take final action on the developments later this month.
WESH
Condo project condemned in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
WESH
Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail
UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
Villages Daily Sun
Community to mourn lives lost in 9/11 attacks
Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes, which crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people and forever changed the world as we know it. Each year since then, members of the community have come together to mourn and remember those who lost their lives. Locally, several organizations and cities are hosting ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. Events include the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s ceremony Saturday in Summerfield, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony Sunday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 and the city of Wildwood’s memorial that runs through Monday with a service Friday.
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
See how Florida’s best universities are ranked in new list
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The University of Central Florida in Orlando is No. 5 among Florida’s best colleges in 2023, according to the latest report by Pittsburgh-based ranking and review company Niche.
villages-news.com
Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square
An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square. David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
villages-news.com
Housing development in Wildwood will have ‘devastating’ impact on Girl Scout camp
A proposed 374-home neighborhood north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301 would harm Camp Wildwood, a Girl Scouts official told a special magistrate Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Despite the objections, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter School Board approves tax rate cut, increases budget
The Sumter County School Board unanimously approved the largest tax rate cut in more than a decade Tuesday night when members signed off on a $169.8 million budget for 2022-23. The nearly 11% tax rate cut marks the 12th consecutive time the rate has been lowered by the board, while...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL (Photos & Maps)
The city of Tarpon Springs is known for its fabulous beach scene and is a part of Central Florida’s Gulf Coast. Among the places to go and things to do are a myriad of the best restaurants in Tarpon Springs, FL. You have every type of cuisine available and...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rain expected to drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m.
villages-news.com
PWAC members to keep close eye on costs of windmill and water tower
The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $126,756 for the reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. However, committee members made it clear that they want to be kept apprised of the total cost of the project. The original cost of the...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
