Deerfield Township, OH

Deerfield Fire Department receives nearly $116,000 federal grant

By Record-Courier
 4 days ago
The Deerfield Fire Department has received nearly $116,000 in federal grant assistance.

The grant is from the Assistance to Firefighters Operations and Safety Grant Program administered by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant program offers federal funds to fire departments, certain EMS organizations and state fire training academies around the nation to fund professional training, wellness, fitness programs, equipment, personal protective equipment, and supplies that support operations and safety.

