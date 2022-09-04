ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
rimonthly.com

2022 Excellence in Nursing Awards

Besides EMTs and paramedics, nurses are the first responders to most health conditions. They comfort you, take your vitals and assess the first course of action. They are the ones who will assure you are in good hands. Rhode Island Monthly partnered with the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, which...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

George Wiley Center Organizes Against RI Energy’s Proposed Massive Rate Increases

One of Rhode Island’s leading anti-poverty groups is highly critical of RI Energy's proposed rate increase in residential electricity and natural gas costs. The George Wiley Center, the longest-running statewide anti-poverty group in Rhode Island, has organized a community “speak out” and press conference on Friday at 12 noon at its Pawtucket offices, located at 32 East Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
SCITUATE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ri Ma
whatsupnewp.com

Comic – Sour Grapes: Overhead

Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
SMITHFIELD, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Rainfall continues after downpours flood Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17

The public will have the rare opportunity to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17 to benefit the Little Compton Historical Society. Six private homes, two Historical Society properties, and an active archaeological site are all included on the tour that runs from Noon to 5 PM and invites participants to explore the properties in any order they wish.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.)

CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.), 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Newport, RI. Born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1934, to Dr. Arthur Emil Anderson and Helen M. (Roemer) Anderson, Dick was raised in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from The Choate School for Boys in Wallingford, CT prior to attending Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He subsequently joined the United States Navy for almost three decades traveling the world and living in starkly diverse places. He lived with the humidity of Brazil, the gentle breezes of the Pacific Islands, the warmth of Mediterranean beaches, and the frigidity of Antarctica.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy