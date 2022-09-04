Read full article on original website
rimonthly.com
2022 Excellence in Nursing Awards
Besides EMTs and paramedics, nurses are the first responders to most health conditions. They comfort you, take your vitals and assess the first course of action. They are the ones who will assure you are in good hands. Rhode Island Monthly partnered with the Rhode Island State Nurses Association, which...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
ValueWalk
Providence Stimulus Checks For Renters: Low-Income Tenants To Get Free Legal Services
Evictions are on the rise again, pushing several states and cities to come up with financial assistance for renters. The city of Providence, Rhode Island is the latest to come up with stimulus checks for renters. The Providence stimulus checks for renters, however, wouldn’t offer financial assistance to renters. Rather,...
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Democratic Candidate for General Treasurer: Not Close
As we have moved through this year’s political endorsement process at GoLocalProv, most of the candidates have impressed us, and so some of our decisions have included considerable debate. The endorsement for Rhode Island general treasurer was not one of them. The job is obviously critical, especially overseeing the...
ABC6.com
Elorza announces Providence driver’s license restoration program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced a new Providence driver’s license restoration program Wednesday. The new program will allow those who have had their license revoked take the proper steps towards getting it back. “Being able to drive is critical to so many people in...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Additions at Brown Surgical, NAIL, YMCA of Pawtucket and RI Hospitality
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. NAIL Continues to Grow Team with New Project Director. NAIL Communications, an award-winning creative agency, adds Susan Hasten as Project...
GoLocalProv
George Wiley Center Organizes Against RI Energy’s Proposed Massive Rate Increases
One of Rhode Island’s leading anti-poverty groups is highly critical of RI Energy's proposed rate increase in residential electricity and natural gas costs. The George Wiley Center, the longest-running statewide anti-poverty group in Rhode Island, has organized a community “speak out” and press conference on Friday at 12 noon at its Pawtucket offices, located at 32 East Avenue.
Local business to close at the end of the year
SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year. According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close. The business also says they will continue […]
whatsupnewp.com
Comic – Sour Grapes: Overhead
Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
GoLocal Endorsement for Mayor of Providence: A New Direction for the City
Providence has been in the condition of “almost being” a great city for a long time. Governance over the past few years has done little to advance the effort to join the top tier. Current Mayor Jorge Elorza’s political slogan “One Providence” never led to substantial change. Too...
ABC6.com
‘If this is true, we need to know about it’: North Kingstown allegations spark unrest
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Town Councilwoman Mary Brimer said has been fielding allegations that students who identify as cats have been given litter boxes in the bathroom. Interim Superintendent Michael Waterman explained in a statement to ABC 6 News: “Unequivocally false. Honestly, it’s shameful that someone would start...
DEM reminds Rhode Islanders to report suspected spotted lanternfly sightings
With the population expected to grow, the DEM is urging residents to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly.
GoLocalProv
RI’s Recent Election Failure “Unprecedented,” Says Board of Elections Spokesperson
The recent election machine failure for early voting was “unprecedented,” according to Board of Elections’ spokesperson Chris Hunter. Never before in election history have voters who properly registered and properly voted had their votes uncounted. Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea blamed the failure on the...
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
whatsupnewp.com
Rainfall continues after downpours flood Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The heavy rain that caused street flooding and forced the closure of major roads in Rhode Island on Labor Day continued on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according...
RI kicks off $36 million paving project for I-295
The entire project is slated to cost $36 million.
whatsupnewp.com
Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17
The public will have the rare opportunity to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17 to benefit the Little Compton Historical Society. Six private homes, two Historical Society properties, and an active archaeological site are all included on the tour that runs from Noon to 5 PM and invites participants to explore the properties in any order they wish.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.)
CDR Richard William Anderson, USN (Ret.), 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Newport, RI. Born in Waterbury, CT on February 6, 1934, to Dr. Arthur Emil Anderson and Helen M. (Roemer) Anderson, Dick was raised in Naugatuck, CT and graduated from The Choate School for Boys in Wallingford, CT prior to attending Tufts University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations. He subsequently joined the United States Navy for almost three decades traveling the world and living in starkly diverse places. He lived with the humidity of Brazil, the gentle breezes of the Pacific Islands, the warmth of Mediterranean beaches, and the frigidity of Antarctica.
