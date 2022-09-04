ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Health care providers expanding facilities, treatment possibilities in Centre County

By Holly Swanson
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kza5_0hhhxTpw00

This article was provided by HappyValley Industry, an Affinity Connection-run website that highlights local tech companies. Read more and sign up for the newsletter at happyvalleyindustry.com .

When Wendy Oakes made the decision to return to State College from San Francisco, she knew what to expect. Her college years at Penn State and frequent return trips to Happy Valley gave her a taste of the year-round festivals, sporting events, music and art productions and plenty of restaurant options.

But as she began her second career, now as the associate director in Penn State’s Center of Excellence in Industrial Biotechnology , she had only one slight hesitation when talking up her move to colleagues — the lack of high-quality medical subspecialties in the area.

“For decades, I had access to some of the best medical facilities in the country, which are commonly located in major metropolitan areas,” Oakes said. “I was concerned mostly for my mother, who was moving to State College with me. She was, at the time, an 82-year-old cancer survivor in need of specific treatment options for the health challenges we encounter as we age. I wanted to feel confident that State College had those options for Mom, without needing to take her to Philadelphia or Pittsburgh for treatment.”

While Happy Valley’s medical professionals have provided quality and compassionate health care to its residents for decades, the growing, as well as aging, population is in need of access to the latest, cutting-edge technologies and novel treatments that peers receive in larger cities. In short, residents need more readily available health care options closer to home.

Fortunately for State College and the surrounding communities, some of Pennsylvania’s largest and most advanced medical providers are seeing this challenge as an opportunity. To say the region is experiencing a health care boom would be an understatement. With new state-of-the-art facilities and specialty health providers moving into the area, access to advanced, highly skilled medical care will be just minutes away from residents’ homes.

Penn Highlands plans big expansion

While Penn Highlands ’ presence in Centre County has been recognizable for several years by way of its laboratory and specialty outpatient services, the health care system with eight hospitals located to the west has started construction on a new, freestanding hospital in Patton Township. The facility will focus primarily on outpatient treatment, such as minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopies, but will also offer screening, imaging and diagnosis services.

Also located within the 82,000-square-foot hospital and 32,000-square-foot medical offices will be 18 inpatient beds and a trauma and emergency center, as well as medical providers including family medicine, lung and heart specialties, OB/GYN care and imaging services. A branch of the Penn Highlands Hahne Cancer Center will also be housed in the new building, providing access to the program’s oncology and immunotherapy treatment services.

The $70 million project promises to be patient-focused, while providing some of the most technologically advanced care in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiDFK_0hhhxTpw00
Construction has begun for the new Penn Highlands Healthcare building on Colonnade Boulevard in State College on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Health continues growth

After establishing itself as a health care leader in the region, Penn State Health continues to offer research-driven and patient-centered care for all residents. As part of the world-renowned Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, the providers at the eight State College locations are teaching and training the next generation of doctors, nurses and health professionals.

In addition to primary care and a wide variety of specialty care options for adults, Penn State Health offers several pediatric specialties, including dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology and surgery follow-up and post-procedure care, all within the county.

As services continue to grow in the region, Penn State Health is recruiting doctors and nurses, as well as support staff, for its care teams. The newest offering comes from the vascular team at Penn State Health. The team will begin performing transcarotid artery revascularization procedures for carotid artery blockages under the leadership of Dr. Gene Simoni. In the past, patients would need to travel out of town for this procedure, but now can remain close to home while still receiving world-class health care.

Geisinger expands care

While Geisinger has been a long-standing provider of health care in the region, recent expansions are allowing it to provide services to new populations, with continued growth expected for the next few years. The opening of Geisinger 65 Forward serves patients 65 and older who have Geisinger Gold Medicare. The center provides services such as on-site laboratory testing, imaging and mental health treatment, as well as social and educational activities like yoga and card games. Geisinger 65 Forward also provides senior-focused primary care for patients, offering longer appointment times to help manage and meet the demands of chronic health conditions.

“Geisinger 65 Forward State College has been very positively received since we opened our doors to the local community about one year ago,” said Kirk Thomas, chief administrative officer, Geisinger Western Region. “Dr. Scott Sulman and Dr. Susan Holencik have been working to provide the best care to our patients and community.”

“Everything is under one roof in a calm, relaxing environment that feels more like a spa than a clinic,” Thomas said. “We see patients coming in to see their doctor and staying to interact with peers, while enjoying the different offerings of 65 Forward.”

Meanwhile, Geisinger’s Scenery Park primary care offices are expanding to a new 15,000-square-foot facility. The new building will be located across the street from the current facility and is under construction.

“Meeting the needs of the Centre County community remains a priority for Geisinger,” Thomas said. “We continue to plan, recruit and grow our programs and services both in primary care and specialty areas. We’re making better health easier for our friends, family and neighbors right here in Centre County.”

Mount Nittany Health grows into Toftrees space

After several construction projects in recent years that expanded the Mount Nittany Medical Center building, Mount Nittany Health will soon begin construction in the planned Toftrees West area. This outpatient medical facility will encompass more than 125,000 square feet of space spread across four floors. The site was chosen specifically for the land’s potential for future growth and is part of a long-term vision to include housing developments, retail space and office buildings.

In addition to dedicated physician space, the new Mount Nittany Health building will include rehab facilities, diagnostic services, labs and procedure rooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVmGH_0hhhxTpw00
A 3D rending of the proposed Mount Nittany Health outpatient medical center building in Toftrees West, Patton Township. The center is proposed to be a four-story building, with 126,000 gross square feet of area. Provided

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

UPMC Altoona hosts job fair, hiring in all departments

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona held its annual job fair on Wednesday in hopes to fill positions in all departments. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts over 200,000 openings in the nursing industry for the next eight years. While hiring nurses is at the forefront for the medical center, Director of Nursing Kim Corle said many […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Lifelong learning program debuts in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven University have announced a new lifelong learning program. Part of the program is showing and teaching individuals about certain things that can impact their lives. Guests got to tour the wastewater treatment facility in Clearfield to see the whole process […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State College, PA
Health
State College, PA
Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Talk of a tax increase is driving a wedge between leaders of a growing Pa. township and its fire company

WALKER TOWNSHIP — On Pennsylvania Route 64 in Centre County, known locally as Nittany Valley Drive, what was once a stretch of farmland has become a bustling corridor. Gas stations, shops, and residential neighborhoods have brought more traffic and, invariably, more accidents. The volunteer firefighters and rescuers responsible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man attacks employees at Centre County psychiatric center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he attacked employees at a Centre County psychiatric center, according to state police out of Rockview. On Wednesday, Bronson Brown, 38, was supposed to be discharged from The Meadows. Staff told police that Brown was brought into a unit office to go over paperwork with […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Community Health#Health Care Providers#Health Plan#General Health#Happyvalley Industry#Penn State
WTAJ

Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County

Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall. To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3. The bridge, located...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
aahsmountainecho.com

Downtown Altoona offers variety of small businesses

Altoona, Pennsylvania was founded in 1849. Since then, the city has grown with families, homes and businesses. Though the entirety of Altoona is home to historical sites such as the Railroader’s Museum and the Curve, downtown Altoona has become a place where some will begin their very own small business.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOLF

Three men wanted for theft in Lycoming County

MUNCY BOROUGH, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after three men entered a Lycoming County convenience store last month and stole thousands of dollars from several Skill Machines belonging to Muncy Boro-based Miele Amusements. Troopers say three Hispanic males entered the A-1 Stop on River Avenue...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
3K+
Followers
178
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy