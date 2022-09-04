ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilberforce, OH

5 players to watch: Central State vs. Winston-Salem State in the BCFHOF Classic

By Peter Holland Jr., The Repository
 4 days ago
Stepping away from the festivities and events of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, there is a game on Sunday. Central State and Winston-Salem State square off in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 4 p.m.

Each head coach — Kevin Porter of Central State and Robert Massey of Winston-Salem State — are eager to get a first look at their respective team in the season opener for both. Throughout the offseason, both coaches, who each played in the NFL, had to build their programs from the ground up after each became the head coach following the 2021 season.

That this game is played on Pro Football Hall of Fame campus only adds to the excitement level.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime," Porter said. "Being a former player you always dreamed of being in the Hall of Fame. Just being a fan of football, to get the opportunity to go there and see the best players in the world, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime."

Massey has a bit more experience at his school after becoming interim head coach during last season when the Rams went 3-6. The Rams, historically, have had a winning tradition and Massey hopes to bring that back to Winston-Salem.

"I think we are a lot better than a year ago," Massey said. "We're going to build this program through the high school route, but at the end of the day, we got some quality transfers because we have this thing called transfer portal."

Marauders were 1-9 under an interim coach a year ago before Porter took over the program in late December. Central State has a lot of young players who will be expected to contribute right away.

"It's a big event, and I think when you play at a big event like this, it's important that everybody understands that there is a lot of stuff going on, but our focus will be on the football game," Porter said. "For the young guys, we try to make sure they don't get caught up in all of the things around them, They trained hard and hopefully once we get to the game and get a couple plays under their belt, their training will take over."

Here's five players to watch in the game:

Winston-Salem State football players to watch

Dominique Graves, quarterback, graduate

Graves is a clear-cut team leader on the Rams who dealt with adversity in 2021 when he was benched midway through the season. He earned back the starting quarterback job and Massey has praised the now WSSU graduate for his leadership role.

Elijah Banks, defensive back, senior

The Rams’ strength could be in the secondary and it starts with Banks. He tied for the team lead with three interceptions last season and led with five pass breakups. As Graves is expected to be the leader on offense, Banks is the leader on defense.

Deiontae Jones, defensive back, senior

Jones is another playmaker on the secondary. He also made three interceptions to share the team lead. Jones also was the Rams’ second-leading tackler with 40, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and he forced three fumbles.

Central State football players to watch

Ezekiel Kennebrew, edge, junior

Standout Jamal Holloway is gone from the defensive front, but Kennebrew is just getting started. Kennebrew was second on the team with 5.5. sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. His quickness off the ball should allow him to be a disrupter in the backfield

Malik Johnson, defensive back, senior

Johnson is a long and lengthy corner. Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, the Atlanta native could be the Marauders’ shutdown corner. Johnson collected nine pass breakups. Once he gets his hands on a receiver, it is a wrap. He is also a willing tackler.

