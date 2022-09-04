Monroe County history: Diekman's Bottling in Monroe was a top producer

The Pageant of Historic Monroe highlights many of the individuals which comprised the event’s committees and supporters. One page lists many Monroe businesses that lent either direct or indirect support to the event. One of those businesses that had success in Monroe from a variety of fronts was the Diekman Bottling Works.

Founded on March 17, 1917 by a group of investors including Caspar H. Diekman, William Gutmann, Jacob Martin, Frank Schrauder and August Weier, the Diekman Bottling Works was originally located in the back of a bowling alley and pool hall at 12 South Monroe Street in Monroe and was said to be the forerunner of the Dansbuy and Augusta billiard halls. Gutmann, who had also served as cashier for the First National Bank of Monroe, was president of the company, and Caspar Diekman was treasurer.

In Caspar Diekman’s obituary, published Friday, April 26, 1946, it was noted that the Diekman Bottling Works’ bottling business soon needed larger quarters and on May 1, 1919, the company moved to the two-story brick building at 419-425 East Front Street. Several expansions took place during subsequent years – including construction of a brick fascia-faced office building that was constructed in 1938 at the 425 East Front Street address and survives today.

The Diekman Bottling Works was known as one of the leading bottlers in the industry relative to production and distribution processes. In the 1922 edition of the Brewers Journal, the Diekman firm was said to have installed a Miller Hydro Soaker, manufactured by the Miller Manufacturing Company of Bainbridge, Georgia. At the time, it was one of the leading bottling cleaning systems in the United States. During much of the 20th century, bottlers like the Diekman Bottling Works operated bottle deposit systems to reclaim used bottles and reuse them after the bottle cleaning process had been completed. The U.S. bottle deposit system operated successfully well into the early 1980's.

In 1932, Caspar Diekman became President and General Manager of the Diekman Bottling Works and moved to change the firm’s name to the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company (as they began distributing both Coca-Cola and the Detroit-based Stroh’s Beer brands). Joining Caspar Diekman were his son, Charles Diekman, and Chester J. Clark as vice presidents and John A. Kirschner as secretary-treasurer. It was noted that Mr. Kirschner had worked for the company since 1918.

In addition to Caspar Diekman’s business activities in Monroe, he was also involved in numerous cultural activities, including what was originally known as the Vetter’s Brass Band (founded by John M. Vetter who came to Monroe in 1854 and ran a tannery near what was the Waterloo Mill). A men’s choir – the Maennerchoir – was an offshoot of this group.

Caspar Diekman became featured in the group – now known as the Monroe Cornet Band – in 1919. Reorganized by August H. Boehme in 1874, the Monroe Cornet Band was one of the leading performance bands in Monroe. After Caspar Diekman led the band for five years, the Monroe Cornet Band, once again, reorganized and became the Monroe Exchange Club Band.

Following the 1938 rebranding of the Diekman Bottling Works to the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Caspar Diekman and his second wife, Gertrude Clark (who was originally from Luka, Mississippi) split their time between Monroe (where they resided at the Park Hotel), Florida, and a cottage at Perry Lake (in Oscoda County, the least populous county in lower Michigan and located in the northeast segment of Michigan’s “mit”). It was at the Perry Lake cottage that Caspar Diekman died on April 25, 1946. His first wife, Leona Fix of Monroe, died in 1926.

Tom Adamich is President – Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is Project Archivist for the Greening Nursery Company and Family Archives.