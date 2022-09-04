ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe County history: Diekman's Bottling in Monroe was a top producer

By Tom Adamich
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb4Uf_0hhhxINB00

The Pageant of Historic Monroe highlights many of the individuals which comprised the event’s committees and supporters. One page lists many Monroe businesses that lent either direct or indirect support to the event. One of those businesses that had success in Monroe from a variety of fronts was the Diekman Bottling Works.

Founded on March 17, 1917 by a group of investors including Caspar H. Diekman, William Gutmann, Jacob Martin, Frank Schrauder and August Weier, the Diekman Bottling Works was originally located in the back of a bowling alley and pool hall at 12 South Monroe Street in Monroe and was said to be the forerunner of the Dansbuy and Augusta billiard halls. Gutmann, who had also served as cashier for the First National Bank of Monroe, was president of the company, and Caspar Diekman was treasurer.

In Caspar Diekman’s obituary, published Friday, April 26, 1946, it was noted that the Diekman Bottling Works’ bottling business soon needed larger quarters and on May 1, 1919, the company moved to the two-story brick building at 419-425 East Front Street. Several expansions took place during subsequent years – including construction of a brick fascia-faced office building that was constructed in 1938 at the 425 East Front Street address and survives today.

The Diekman Bottling Works was known as one of the leading bottlers in the industry relative to production and distribution processes. In the 1922 edition of the Brewers Journal, the Diekman firm was said to have installed a Miller Hydro Soaker, manufactured by the Miller Manufacturing Company of Bainbridge, Georgia. At the time, it was one of the leading bottling cleaning systems in the United States. During much of the 20th century, bottlers like the Diekman Bottling Works operated bottle deposit systems to reclaim used bottles and reuse them after the bottle cleaning process had been completed. The U.S. bottle deposit system operated successfully well into the early 1980's.

In 1932, Caspar Diekman became President and General Manager of the Diekman Bottling Works and moved to change the firm’s name to the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company (as they began distributing both Coca-Cola and the Detroit-based Stroh’s Beer brands). Joining Caspar Diekman were his son, Charles Diekman, and Chester J. Clark as vice presidents and John A. Kirschner as secretary-treasurer. It was noted that Mr. Kirschner had worked for the company since 1918.

In addition to Caspar Diekman’s business activities in Monroe, he was also involved in numerous cultural activities, including what was originally known as the Vetter’s Brass Band (founded by John M. Vetter who came to Monroe in 1854 and ran a tannery near what was the Waterloo Mill). A men’s choir – the Maennerchoir – was an offshoot of this group.

Caspar Diekman became featured in the group – now known as the Monroe Cornet Band – in 1919. Reorganized by August H. Boehme in 1874, the Monroe Cornet Band was one of the leading performance bands in Monroe. After Caspar Diekman led the band for five years, the Monroe Cornet Band, once again, reorganized and became the Monroe Exchange Club Band.

Following the 1938 rebranding of the Diekman Bottling Works to the Monroe Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Caspar Diekman and his second wife, Gertrude Clark (who was originally from Luka, Mississippi) split their time between Monroe (where they resided at the Park Hotel), Florida, and a cottage at Perry Lake (in Oscoda County, the least populous county in lower Michigan and located in the northeast segment of Michigan’s “mit”). It was at the Perry Lake cottage that Caspar Diekman died on April 25, 1946. His first wife, Leona Fix of Monroe, died in 1926.

Tom Adamich is President – Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is Project Archivist for the Greening Nursery Company and Family Archives.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Monroe, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
Monroe County, MI
Business
State
Florida State
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
State
Mississippi State
County
Monroe County, MI
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Augusta, MI
Monroe County, MI
Government
Monroe, MI
Business
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Martin
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Local Life#Localevent#Bottling Company#The Bottle#The Brewers Journal
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
Fox17

Meet the man on a mission to bring internet to his rural Michigan town

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It would be easy to assume that the pace of life always moves about as quickly as the wind in rural Washtenaw County, Michigan, where farm fields far outnumber the number of homes here. But that does not mean the folks who live in this community of 17,000 want everything to move quite that slow, including their internet speeds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
CBS Detroit

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy