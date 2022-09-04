“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.

