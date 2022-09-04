Read full article on original website
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
Fairfield County sports fans prohibited from yelling names, numbers of players during games
With the local high school sports season about to begin, officials are announcing strict new spectator rules. The first game of the season is Thursday at Central High School in Bridgeport, where the new initiative No Names, No Numbers will take place. The Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference says they...
Gosselin eyes Ellington return to glory
ELLINGTON — Patrick Gosselin couldn’t have asked for a better situation to inherit in his first season as the coach of the Ellington High boys soccer team. The Knights are coming off their third-straight Class M title game appearance, and have a roster full of players that know what it takes to make a deep tournament run.
Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!
Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon
As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
Manchester Road Race to honor Dave Prindiville
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It was the year of the Bicentennial when Dr. Dave Prindiville first ran the Manchester Road Race (MRR). He had become hooked on running at the same time thousands of others laced up their sneakers. The following year, when the Manchester Road Race saw a large...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’
“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say
FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
