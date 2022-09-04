ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI

Old Frenchtown K-Mart to soon be storage facility

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPzcb_0hhhxDxY00

The former Kmart in Frenchtown Charter Township will soon become a climate-controlled storage facility.

New England-based self-storage developer True Storage has begun preliminary work to convert the sprawling remains of the former retailer into a self-storage facility that they hope to open by March 1.

"We're excited about the project, to put a new face on the building," said True Storage Head of Acquisitions and Due Diligence, Josh Sullivan. "We're a national self-storage developer based out of New England, but we do service the greater eastern portion of the United States, basically east of the Mississippi River is our cutoff. We specialize in conversions of former big box retail and industrial property. This one is a K-Mart, we've done a lot of Sears, Toys R Us, Circuit City, the larger retailers across the country who, due to changes in multiple landscapes, have gone defunct..."

Frenchtown's K-Mart closed in 2017. In March 2021, the Frenchtown Board of Trustees approved a rezoning of the property located at 1290 N. Monroe St. to commercial, which allowed a company like True Storage to consider it for their uses.

"We've found ourselves a pretty good niche," Sullivan said. "We're able to come in there and basically revamp, taking the existing structure and demolishing the interior to convert it into climate-controlled self-storage, as well as enhancing the facade..."

Sullivan said that True Storage's facilities are typically used mostly by local residents, and that the company's market data showed them there was a substantial need for this type of service in Frenchtown.

But storage may not be the only new business coming soon to this property. Sullivan said that True Storage is looking to sell most of the old K-Mart parking lot to some other type of business.

"Our parking needs, as you can imagine, aren't as large as the previous use as a retail (business)," Sullivan said. "We're selling some of that parking lot as retail space, and we're hoping to get a retail user on that parking lot, whether that be a quick-service (restaurant), a bank, or something of that nature, we'd love to have (something else) on the site so we are marketing that parking lot for retail use.

"We're excited to be a local service for Frenchtown residents, and to turn the property around."

For more information about True Storage, visit, truestorage.com.

Comments / 8

Julie E
4d ago

How many more storage facilities does this town need!?!! There’s one right down the street on Stewart Rd and three more on Telegraph Rd. 🙄Bad enough people can barely afford to stay in their homes and you want them to pay rent to store their belongings? Come on Monroe! You can do better than that!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sears, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Best Small College Town in the USA

Michigan has plenty of great colleges and universities, and now, a new study says that the Mitten has the No. 1 best small college town in America. We shouldn’t be surprised, because it seems as if Michigan always tops these lists of the best colleges and college towns. I especially agree with these findings, because I graduated from a university here in Michigan and couldn’t have been happier with my personal experience.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#K Mart#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Frenchtown K Mart#Kmart#True Storage#A K Mart#Monroe St
The Flint Journal

Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
WIXOM, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Breakfast Restaurant Named No. 1 in the State

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

California’s energy struggles could be Michigan's future

California’s energy struggles are a cautionary tale for Michigan. First, California issued a rule banning the sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The press spread the headline far and wide, as a symbol of progress. Then, as so-called extreme heat brought higher demand for energy, the state turned...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A taste of the UP for Michigan ‘trolls’: Where to find pasties in the Lower Peninsula

Pasties are beloved by Michiganders, so what better way to celebrate Upper Peninsula Day on Tuesday than with the savory treat?. The savory, midwestern-style empanada is what fueled mine and coal workers who worked in the Upper Peninsula. The baked pastry is originally from the United Kingdom, and beyond some of the original flavors, there are many variations that can be found in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy