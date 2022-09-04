ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Fall campaign time again

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
The fall is always nationwide campaign time for the United Way.

Each local United Way office seeks funding to help local agencies meet the human service needs of the community. We also seek to share our mission, vision, and priorities. Our mission is to improve lives. The vision of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties is that the opportunities for a good life will be available to all. To that end, we fund programs that provide opportunities for people to live emotionally and physically HEALTHY LIVES; programs that support and stabilize people in times of FINANCIAL crisis; and programs that help people achieve their potential by overcoming barriers to a quality EDUCATION, job training, and career opportunities.

This year our campaign slogan is “Join Us in a New Way to LIVE UNITED.”

We currently fund 25 local agency programs in Monroe. See our website (www.unitedwayMLC.org) for a list of those agencies. Additional direct programs and services provided by our local United Way include the 2-1-1 Health and Human Services Hotline, Project Ramp, Health Check, and the 21-Week Racial Equity Challenge. Health Checks have resumed this year after a 2-year hiatus due to lab testing priorities during COVID-19. Our fall Health Check events are scheduled in Monroe on October 6 at Heritage Baptist Church and in Carleton on November 3 at Carleton United Methodist Church. We are also the FEMA funding conduit for their Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). In the past two years, $488,717 in EFSP funds have been distributed to Monroe County food and shelter agencies via the United Way.

Traditionally, the United Way has primarily been an employee payroll deduction program, mostly because it is an easy and seamless way to donate. Electing a pre-tax payroll deduction is a great option for a pre-tax deduction that is hardly noticeable (I think!). You can check with your employer on payroll deduction, but we gladly accept individual donations as well. The cost of one soft drink or cup of coffee a week makes a significant difference to someone seeking food or shelter! For $5 you can provide two-to-three homeless meals! We have found the greatest number of donors were one-to-four times a year at $25-100 per gift. These solid donors are what keep us going!

We pledge to help advocate for opportunities that a good life is available for all. Please “Join Us in a New Way to LIVE UNITED”! Look for new, fun ways to support us via our hashtag contest #newwaytoliveunited on all our social media platforms this fall! We appreciate your support to help fight poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance use disorders, domestic violence, and other important community needs!

For more information about the JOINING US IN NEW WAYS TO LIVE UNITED. Please contact us! Call us at 734-242-1331, mail a contribution or visit us at 216 N. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48162 OR visit our website at www.unitedwaymlc.org. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok social media platforms, too!

Laura Schultz Pipis is the Executive Director of the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties.

