Mental health crisis calls to Stow police continue to rise. What's driving the increase?

Mental health-related calls to the Stow police are on the rise, according to the department's 2021 report.

Since 2018, the Stow Police Department has seen a 35% increase in crisis intervention calls. In 2021, officers documented 242 calls involving a mental health crisis, which overtakes the previous high of 224 from 2020, according to the report.

Stow Police Lt. Heather Prusha said she thinks the increase in calls does not necessarily mean an increase in crisis situations.

"I think that the increase in calls is actually officers getting more in the habit of turning in the forms and tracking the stats accurately," she said. "Secondly, I think people become more comfortable with utilizing mental health services, or calling for help when when people are having mental health crisis."

Prusha has worked for the Stow Police Department for 22 years. In 2017, she received the Ohio Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Coordinator of the Year award from the National Alliance of Mental Health. She graduated from the Summit County CIT Program in 2013 and is now the CIT coordinator and lead contact person for related issues.

As of 2021, 54% of Stow police officers are CIT certified, Prusha said.

"It's just a volunteer thing. But the unique thing about Summit County is you kind of have to get almost on a waiting list," she said. "The waiting list isn't really a first come, first serve. They pick the agencies that have the least percentage of officers who are trained and they prioritize those people. So since Stow has more than 50%, we we tend to be at the bottom of the list in terms of getting seats for the class."

Police:Drunken driver puts two Stow road workers in hospital

The Crisis Intervention Team at the Stow Police Department is a group of 19 sworn officers who have attended 40 hours of specialized training to recognize and effectively respond to someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers routinely use techniques they have learned in order to de-escalate crises with the goal of helping to direct people with mental illness into treatment.

Prusha said staffing is an issue. Despite employing 44 officers — the highest number of officers on staff since 2017 — a CIT-certified officer is not always available to responded to a crisis intervention call. Of the 242 calls in 2021, a CIT-certified officer was present for 138.

"We don't have the staffing to send somebody away for a week-long training," she said.

Recent analysis from the Center for American Progress and the Law Enforcement Action Partnership examined 911 calls for service from eight cities and found that between 21% and 38% of calls are related to mental health, substance use, homelessness and other quality-of-life concerns.

In 2021, Stow Police handled 21,191 total calls for service, an increase of 9% in total calls from 2020. Self-initiated policing, which did not involve a 911 call, saw a 19% increase.

Out of the 242 calls for crisis intervention in Stow, 136 were made by men.

In Stow, the person experiencing the mental health crisis was most often the one calling for assistance. Afternoon shift responded to the most calls with 103. The month of January logged the highest call volume for these types of calls.

Police reform:Pilot program connects mental health pros and officers on 911 calls

Prusha said she believes more officers will be interested in CIT training in the future.

"As younger officers come in, they've had more and more hours in the academy dedicated to crisis intervention training," she said. "They have a concept of what it is and what it isn't. There's an interest in going in getting more skills to deal with mental health crisis, because it's such a common call. I mean, officers want the tools to know how to respond and what to say."

Prusha urged people to never hesitate to call police, whether it's 911 or the non-emergency line.

"We're equipped to talk people down and to get them the help that they need," Prusha said. "We're familiar with the resources in our community. And I think, those things combined, would help the community to not hesitate to call us to help them, or their loved one through a crisis."