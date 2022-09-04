ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

Hurst leads Tallmadge football to rout of Ellet

By Brad Bournival, Akron
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Ty Hurst stands alone.

The senior quarterback had himself a game last week in a 45-6 win over Ellet and put himself in the record books by doing.

Hurst threw five touchdown passes to give him 63 on his career and passed Anthony Gotto (58) for the school record in doing so.

“It’s a great reflection of his hard work,” Blue Devils coach Mike Hay said. “It’s a record that I know he probably wouldn’t talk about, but he wanted that. That’s a big deal. It’s a really good record by a really good quarterback. It shows how talented he is and he’s got really talented guys to throw it to.”

Senior Collin Dixon led Tallmadge's receiving corps with six catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Seth Yacobucci tallied three catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Zach Vanko added a 43-yard touchdown catch for the Blue Devils (2-0).

Hurst went 11-of-18 passing for 392 yards against the Orangemen (0-2).

