CVCA football rebounds with rout of Kent Roosevelt

By Michael Leonard, Akron
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS — After opening the season with a tough 7-2 loss to New Philadelphia, CVCA rebounded with a dominant 42-9 win over Kent Roosevelt Aug. 26.

The Royals (1-1) churned out 432 yards running the ball with a rotation of senior Kyle Snider (200 yards on 17 carries), freshman Joey Kopec (116 yards on 12 attempts) and sophomore Dreylin Price (75 yards on 8 carries).

“I loved their effort,” said CVCA coach Nick Cook. “We had, [on Aug. 19], a real physical game. It was tight. We were proud of our kids’ physicality. We felt like that continued tonight. We put an emphasis on this kind of blue-collar stuff.”

Snider scored the first of his four touchdowns on a 19-yard cutback run to put CVCA up 6-0 at 6:40 of the first quarter, and the Royals never looked back.

After holding Roosevelt (1-1) to a three-and-out, Snider capped a nine-play (all runs), 80-yard drive with a 21-yard scoring run. Snider then scampered into the end zone for the two-point conversion to give CVCA a 14-0 lead with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

On Roosevelt’s next possession, CVCA junior linebacker Hayden Grant intercepted a pass and returned it to the Rough Riders’ 25-yard line. Four plays later, Snider ran it in from 12 yards to put the Royals ahead, 21-0, with 47 ticks remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Snider scored on a 24-yard run and Price recorded a touchdown on a 17-yard burst.

Cook said the approach is to call plays in response to an opponent’s defensive alignment.

“We’re going to take what they’re giving us,” Cook said. “It’s a matter of diversity with being able to give it to all three of those guys. We’ll rotate them through.”

Cook added he intends to have Snider, Kopec and Price share the running duties in the 2022 season.

“Two of those guys are two-way players, so it gives us the opportunity to be creative with that,” Cook said. “Each of those guys know all of our running back spots and positions and routes. That’s definitely intentional.”

On the opposite sideline, the Rough Riders faced an uphill battle when their top player exited the game with an injury just four minutes into the game.

Kent Roosevelt senior wide receiver/defensive back Donovan Daetwyler was hurt after making a tackle, left the contest and watched from the sidelines the rest of the way.

“It’s part of the game,” said Kent Roosevelt coach Alan Vanderink. “No excuse. We got to do better. I got to coach better.”

Vanderink declined to offer specific information on Daetwyler’s injury.

In a 35-6 win over Firestone Aug. 19, Daetwyler scored four touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving, and one on an interception return.

Vanderink praised the play of junior wide receiver/defensive back Tyrel Ellington, who had an interception and a long kickoff return late in the second quarter that set up a 28-yard field goal from senior Alex Horak. Vanderink said this is Ellington's first year playing football.

“He’s learning as he goes. He’s a good athlete.”

On Ellington’s kickoff return, CVCA sophomore kicker Calvin Warren made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 5 yard-line. Roosevelt couldn’t make any headway on a series that included a false start penalty and ended up kicking a field goal.

Roosevelt picked up two turnovers in the first half but was unable to convert them into points. Ellington’s interception early in the second quarter gave the Rough Riders the ball at midfield, but the drive stalled when Kopec sacked Roosevelt quarterback Matt McCann on third down.

Later in the second quarter, Roosevelt senior Ethan Wills recovered a muffed punt at the CVCA 48-yard line, but the Rough Riders struggled to move the ball against a stingy Royals defense.

Faced with a large deficit at halftime, Vanderink said he told his team, “don’t quit. Football reveals your character. I just wanted them to play clean football and not quit.”

In the fourth quarter, a pair of freshmen — quarterback Gavin Peeps and wide receiver Jaiden Portis — teamed up for a 22-yard touchdown on a wheel route.

“It was a good read, good throw, good catch,” Vanderink said.

