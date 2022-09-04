ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson soccer teams split league openers with Twinsburg

By Michael Leonard, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
It was a split decision this week for the Hudson soccer teams, as the Explorers went 1-1 against Twinsburg to open Suburban League National Conference play.

On Tuesday, the Hudson boys played host to Twinsburg at Memorial Stadium and rallied to beat the defending National Conference champion 2-1.

Twinsburg scored first in the 46th minute when Tate Lowery headed home a corner kicked, but Hudson answered from a similar situation three minutes later.

Sam Roblero served a corner kick into the box and captain Ben Mehalik headed the ball through traffic and into the net to make it 1-1.

The winning goal came in the 56th minute for Hudson (2-1-1), as Owen Durkee turned on a ball inside the box and blasted it into the top of the net.

On Wednesday, the Explorer girls traveled to Tiger Stadium to face Twinsburg in a rematch of last year's district final at Mentor.

Hudson kept it closer this time, but could not get a goal past the undefeated Tigers. Twinsburg's Arriah Gilmer scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win.

