Agendas for the week of Sept. 5

Watertown City Council

Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.

The council will also meet Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to consider approval and announcement of naming rights for the ice arena and gather at 4 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the ice arena.

For a full city agendas, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Watertown Regional Library Board of Trustees

Meets Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the community room of the Watertown Regional Library, 160 Sixth St. N.E. Agenda items of note:

Consider revised bylaws for the board of trustees.

Review and consider general fund budget and fines fund budget.

Codington County Commission

Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:

2023 provisional budget hearing.

Hear county highway department five-year highway and transportation plan at 9:30 a.m.

For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/.

City Plan Commission and city Board of Adjustment

Meets Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note: