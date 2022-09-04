Agendas for the week of Sept. 5
Watertown City Council
Meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E.
The council will also meet Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to consider approval and announcement of naming rights for the ice arena and gather at 4 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the ice arena.
For a full city agendas, visit watertown.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.
Watertown Regional Library Board of Trustees
Meets Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the community room of the Watertown Regional Library, 160 Sixth St. N.E. Agenda items of note:
- Consider revised bylaws for the board of trustees.
- Review and consider general fund budget and fines fund budget.
Codington County Commission
Meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, in the commission chambers at the Codington County Courthouse, 14 First Ave. S.E. Agenda items of note:
- 2023 provisional budget hearing.
- Hear county highway department five-year highway and transportation plan at 9:30 a.m.
For a full agenda, visit www.codington.org/commissioners-agenda/.
City Plan Commission and city Board of Adjustment
Meets Thursday at 4:15 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, 23 Second St. N.E. Agenda items of note:
- Zoning board to consider setback variance at 620 10th St. S.W.; and conditional use for a commercial kennel at 609 14th Ave. S.E.
- Plan Commission to consider rezoning resolution at 185 Fourth St. N.E.; resolutions for Williston Addition for a concept plan, annexation and rezoning; and TIF request for economic development along Willow Creek Drive.
