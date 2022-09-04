ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Public invited to dedication of MSU's renovated Ann Kempeter Health Sciences Hall

By News-Leader staff
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
Missouri State University will officially unveil the newly renovated Ann Kampeter Health Sciences Hall — home of the McQueary College of Health and Human Services — to the community next week.

The dedication is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the south end of the building. Kampeter Hall is located at the corner of Kimbrough Avenue and Cherry Street. Parking is available in Bear Park North.

The event is free and open to the public. Tours of the building will take place after the ceremony.

Mark Smith, dean of the McQueary College of Health and Human Services, said this project benefits students and their learning.

“The building renovations are significant to both current and prospective students,” he said in a news release. “The building’s modernization demonstrates that the environment in which people work, learn and study is important to MSU."

Smith added: “Additionally, with the investment in the Student Success and Advisement Center, MSU and MCHHS are sending an important message that we care about student success and are willing to invest in it.”

The multi-year building renovation project was made possible by gifts to the Missouri State University Foundation.

Kampeter, parish secretary for St. Stanislaus Church in Wardsville, earned a bachelor's degree in communication sciences and disorders from MSU. She is a member of the MSU Board of Governors.

“Ann’s motivation behind the donation was that she wants students who studied in the Professional Building (now Kampeter Health Sciences Hall) to have the same experience as students who entered other newly built and renovated spaces on campus,” Smith said.

Features in the newly renovated spaces of Kampeter Hall include:

  • Dedicated student study spaces;
  • A centralized MCHHS Student Success and Advisement Center;
  • Two upgraded classrooms;
  • Newly renovated bathrooms on all floors;
  • Upgrades to all common spaces;
  • Upgraded administrative suites;
  • Significant upgrades to the heating and cooling systems in the building.

