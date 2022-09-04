McNeil football's vibe different this season as Mavericks off to first 2-0 start since 2014

McNeil football has a different vibe to it this season.

While moving to 2-0 for the first time since 2014 with a 48-7 blasting of Pflugerville on Friday at Dragon Stadium, the Mavericks displayed the type of performance that could challenge for a playoff spot out of a tough District 25-6A.

With good, physical play in the trenches, speed on defense, outstanding running backs Kaleb Cooper and Joshua Williams, deep threat Dae’Ron Calhoun and dual-threat quarterback Brad Whittenburg, this could be McNeil’s most complete team in quite some time.

On Friday, the Mavericks produced more than 500 yards of offense as they rushed for 395 yards, with Cooper finishing with 179 yards on the ground and Williams adding 110.

Defensively, they kept the Panthers under 250 yards, with only 3.9 yards a carry.

“I’m happy with the way we played in terms of our physicality,” McNeil coach Scott Hermes said. “On defense, we had guys running to the ball, and offensively, I’m pleased with the way our run game is going. (Whittenburg) is doing a great job, the running backs are doing a great job, and the line is making some holes for them. Our offensive line had a really dominating performance tonight.”

Whittenburg threw for 131 yards and three scores and added 79 yards rushing, but it was the defense and running game that got the McNeil offense going.

With Pflugerville driving toward the end zone midway through the first quarter, having the ball on the Mavericks' 1-yard line, McNeil’s defense forced a fumble.

The play came with a bit of controversy, as one of the officials had signaled a touchdown for the Panthers. After the officials congregated, they decided the ball had come out before crossing the goal line, sending the Pflugerville coaching staff into a state of disbelief.

On the next snap, Cooper burst through a hole and sprinted 99 yards untouched for a touchdown.

“It was either going to be a safety or a touchdown,” Cooper quipped. “The hole was there by the offensive line, and that’s all I could do for them was to go score.”

Pflugerville (0-2) tied the game on a 22-yard scoring pass from Cole Taylor to Matthew Tryon Jr. in the second quarter, but the Mavericks dominated the rest of the way.

Whittenburg hit Calhoun for a 29-yard TD, and Keegan McBryde had a 43-yard interception return for a score to give McNeil a 21-7 halftime lead. Whittenburg then had second-half scoring strikes to Adam Neading (22 yards) and Nicholas Valls (9 yards).

Xander Covar’s 27-yard touchdown run and Williams sprinting 67 yards to the end zone rounded out the scoring for McNeil.

“We challenged our offensive line a bit at halftime, and we came out in the second half and just destroyed them,” Whittenburg said. “The running game was pretty awesome tonight. When our linemen get going, it looks great.”

Jake Iloka’s 108 yards rushing paced Pflugerville while Calhoun ended with 100 yards receiving for the Mavericks.

McNeil will finish nondistrict play against Hendrickson this week, and Whittenburg noted that getting the season off to a good start is important.

“Being 2-0 is big,” he said. “We came off momentum from last year with two wins to end the season, and we really attacked the offseason to change the culture. I feel we’re a way better football team than we’ve been.”

Added Cooper: “It’s a good start. But we’re never satisfied — and that’s just our mentality right now.”

