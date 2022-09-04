ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

By Laura White
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XExJv_0hhhwrMP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkTBZ_0hhhwrMP00 Fall fashion looks from Walmart. (Photo: Walmart)

Walmart is many things to many people, including a go-to destination for groceries and household staples — or, if you’re from a small town like me where everything closes at 9 p.m., the 24-hour superstores can even serve as nightlife. But did you know you can score designer accessories, timeless cable knit sweaters and even special-occasion dresses right next to tortilla chips, Kleenex and a new throw pillow? A little over a year ago, the budget-friendly store appointed designer Brandon Maxwell as creative director of not one, but two of their in-house clothing lines: Scoop and Free Assembly — and the new fall goods for men and women are not to be missed.

Maybe you know Maxwell from his early work on Lady Gaga’s creative team (hello, meat dress ). Maybe you know him as one of the judges on Project Runway or maybe you’re a fan of his eponymous clothing line. Maxwell has dressed everyone from beloved first ladies to iconic pop stars to Oscar winners – he even hosted the red carpet pre-show in 2021 – so who better to look to for sartorial inspiration? Whether you need a statement dress for an event or a few timeless staples, don’t count Maxwell’s work at Walmart out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing Shop#Walmart Rrb Walmart#Scoop And Free Assembly#Project Runway#Huffpost Shopping
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
HuffPost

HuffPost

141K+
Followers
8K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy