Secrets Your Handyman Doesn’t Want You to Know

Hiring someone to work on your home can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re a new homeowner or don’t have much experience with hiring someone. The last thing you want to do is throw money away.

Whether it’s a plumbing or electrical issue, landscaping, or renovations, here are 15 things you should keep in mind before hiring a new handyman.

No one person can do it all

A handyman who claims to be able to do everything from lawn care to painting to renovations probably isn’t an expert in anything.

Depending on your needs, it’s better to hire someone who has a more specific skill set. You can also ask them to recommend a colleague who may be a better fit for your needs.

Prices can vary a lot

There are several factors you should look into when hiring a new handyman, such as their areas of expertise, reviews from previous customers, and their price compared to similar professionals.

Estimates can vary quite a bit depending on the size of the company you’re looking at (a franchise vs. someone who owns their own business) and their experience and reputation. Even the season or time of year can affect the price of a handyman.

Consider DIY first

Before hiring someone to work for you, check if you can do the job yourself. It may require a little bit of elbow grease, but YouTube is a treasure trove of how-tos for just about anything.

While it’s probably best to hire someone for a big job like painting your home, you should be able to handle unclogging your sink or shower with some help from the internet.

Be cautious of franchises

There are certain benefits to hiring a handyman from a national franchise. For one thing, you know the person you’re hiring has been vetted and trained, and you can take up any issues you have with their superior.

However, you can almost always expect to pay more when you go with a franchise since they typically have a higher overhead. You may also get a less dedicated or motivated handyman since they don’t need to hustle for their next repair job.

Your handyman may be learning on the job

Every home and every job is different, so don’t be alarmed if you see your handyman pull up YouTube if they run into an unexpected or unusual issue.

As with any profession, the best tools and technologies for working on homes change often. That means your handyman may need to stop to look up how to best tackle something they’ve never seen.

Regular inspections can help you save money

A great way to avoid massive bills from your handyman is to regularly inspect your own home and solve small issues before they turn into big ones. You don’t want to wait for the foundation to start crumbling before you call someone for repairs.

Simple maintenance like cleaning out the gutters and inspecting the roof regularly can help you avoid more expensive repairs down the road.

A great ad doesn’t mean great work

Just because you see a repair company’s ads all over the neighborhood or online doesn’t mean it’s the best option. In fact, many great handymen or contractors don’t advertise much at all because their reputation gets them enough work through word of mouth.

You may be able to find the best local handyman by simply asking around in your neighborhood, your Nextdoor community, or even a local Facebook group.

They could charge more during busy seasons

People tend to want work done on their homes in the spring and summer, so handymen and contractors often charge more during these busy seasons.

On the other hand, if you decide to get work done on your home in the winter — provided the work can be done then — you may be able to get a discount.