Beware of familiar looking, non-prescribed pills that can be laced with deadly opioid

By Staff
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcx9y_0hhhwFG900

One pill can kill

The recent observation of International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31) reminds us of the need to support families of those who have died by drug overdose.

Overdose deaths were already rising prior to the pandemic, but during the pandemic have reached the highest number ever in South Carolina and our nation.

The increasing rates continue to be fueled by the presence of fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is usually unknowingly added to other drugs such as heroin or cocaine.

Most alarming now is the presence of fentanyl and related drugs into pressed pills. These counterfeit pills are designed to look exactly like medicines that are widely prescribed to youth and young adults for conditions such as attention deficit disorder and anxiety disorders. As a result, recent deaths include youth who die after taking one pill unknowingly laced with fentanyl. I urge all readers to look at the DEA’s “One Pill Can Kill” initiative and talk to your loved ones about not taking anything that does not come from their own prescription bottle.

The tragic consequences are too high.

Dr. Pam Imm, Lexington

‘Spot-on’ criticism

David Travis Bland’s editorial on Aug. 24 (“Thou shall not give…”) is spot-on and should concern every citizen of our state. The establishment clause of the First Amendment of the U. S. Constitution clearly prohibits governmental support of any and all religions.

When Representatives Burns and McCravy pushed this bill through, they set a precedent that will be difficult to reverse in the future.

For example, if a Muslim group decides that they need assistance in funding an Islam school for needy kids, then our state leaders will have to approve it, or risk a lawsuit for favoring one religion over another.

Gov. McMaster should have vetoed the earmark donation for the Christian Learning Center of Greenville.

Clyde Waters, Columbia

Testing the limits

The opinion piece “Thou shall not give SC public money to a private school” reminds readers of the many reasons why public money should not be given to private and/or religious institutions.

Of course this is a constitutional issue, both at the state and national levels. Why this attempt to circumvent constitutional wisdom?

I suspect that, much like with the abortion issue, it is a way to push the will of the minority up to the highest court in the hope that the court will act in a political way rather than in a way that upholds settled law – much like the case that sided with coaches and players in a religious way by allowing prayer at football games.

The line between church and state is on very shaky ground. Is another edict that we have taken for granted for so long, like abortion, about to be decimated, thanks to the willingness of this red state to test the limits?

Carol Dodson, Elgin

Fight sickle cell

September is Sickle Cell Month, a time that I am rallying support to help those with a disease that has impacted my entire life.

Sickle cell disease is the most common genetic blood disorder in the U.S., impacting primarily Black and African American individuals. There is no cure, but frequent blood transfusions help prevent or reduce the painful symptoms.

I was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at a very young age. Sickle cell disease is a large reason that I was called into ministry at a young age. I am asking you to help give hope to others who are diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

In recent years, the Red Cross did not have enough blood donations from donors who are Black to provide blood to meet the needs of sickle cell patients. COVID-19 further exacerbated the challenges in collecting enough diverse blood donations. It has caused the number of Black individuals who give blood to drop by about half.

Please consider giving blood this September. Make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org .

Timothy Griffin, Columbia

WLTX.com

South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina survivor speaks out for abortion law exceptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee met in August to hear feedback to consider exceptions for abortion like rape and incest. Just as many thought the rules may loosen, the S.C. Committee voted Tuesday to remove those exceptions. We met with one South Carolina woman...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
wpde.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
POLITICS
dallasexpress.com

South Carolina Fugitive Found in Texas

The South Carolina 6-month search for a suspect in two homicides has finally come to a close for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Vangereil “Gerald” Dreteckes Miller was found over 1,000 miles outside of the county, in northern Texas. Miller was accused of shooting five...
TEXAS STATE
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
5K+
Followers
119
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

