‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee was one of the individuals who was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Holyoke police officers responded to a call regarding a shootout at an apartment at the intersection of Hampden and Nontuck, the district attorney’s office wrote. The shootout left two people with injuries, both of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Western Mass News.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO