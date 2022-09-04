‘It is a great comfort to know people haven’t forgotten’: Western Mass communities to honor 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Read full article on original website
Religion Notes: Sept. 8, 2022
Church drive-in Springfield - Foster Memorial Church is holding a “Drive-In” event on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot. They will be collecting non-perishable food for the Open Pantry. The church is located at 1791 Wilbraham Road in the Sixteen Acres section.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
‘This has definitely been a blessing’: Genesis Velez Roque appointed Springfield mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD — Never in her wildest dreams did Genesis Velez Roque see herself becoming the youngest staff member of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s team in the office of communications, specifically as a mayoral aide. “This has definitely been a blessing,” Roque said. “I am a person that always...
Tara Jacobs defies conventional political wisdom, stuns pundits with Governor’s Council primary win
NORTH ADAMS — No one saw it coming. Not her opponents. Not the pundits. Perhaps, not even Tara Jacobs herself. The North Adams School Committee member and community activist managed a stunning upset in the four-way, four county Democratic primary election for a seat on the Governor’s Council. She proved historical political truisms wrong: You can’t always drape yourself in political endorsements or buy an election to guarantee a win.
‘Amazing art’ of Western Mass. painter on display at Westfield Athenaeum
EASTHAMPTON — “I always knew I was a painter — I was just waiting for the right time,” said Laura Radwell, one of the most acclaimed artists currently working in Western Massachusetts, whose work is now on exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. The public can meet...
Teenager hit by vehicle on College Highway in Southwick
Police are investigating a pedestrian accident in Southwick Wednesday night.
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee identified as Holyoke shooting victim
The Hampden District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Alex Larkin, 25, of Chicopee was one of the individuals who was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Holyoke police officers responded to a call regarding a shootout at an apartment at the intersection of Hampden and Nontuck, the district attorney’s office wrote. The shootout left two people with injuries, both of whom were transported to the hospital, according to Western Mass News.
$650K to be awarded to Springfield Public Schools
The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is to receive $650,000 to provide students with successful futures. The "Portrait of a Graduate" (POG) started three years ago to transform the school.
Railings replaced outside of Springfield Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -New railings were installed outside of Springfield Symphony Hall. In a Facebook post by Springfield’s Office of Communications, Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked those who helped put the new railings in after the original brass ones were stolen earlier this summer. The post also mentions that temporary...
Springfield, Northampton considered some of the most ‘underrated’ travel destinations by CNN — but get classified as Central Massachusetts
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the New England Trail helped land two Western Massachusetts cities on CNN’s list of the most underrated travel destinations in the United States. However, Pioneer Valley locals may take issue with the news network’s decision to classify the Western Massachusetts cities as “Central Massachusetts.”
1 person taken to hospital after Indian Orchard fire
Springfield firefighters worked Wednesday morning to control a house fire on Wakefield Street in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
Mass. Primary Election 2022: Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Senate Democratic race (Paul Mark vs. Huff Tyler Templeton III)
Paul Mark and Huff Tyler Templeton III are the two Democratic candidates running for the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden state Senate seat. This is the seat currently held by Sen. Adams Hinds, who is running for lieutenant governor. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Templeton has worked as a small...
Heavy police scene reported at intersection of I-391 and High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An active police scene has been reported at the intersection of High Street and the end of Interstate 391 in Holyoke Wednesday night. Our Western Mass News crews arrived just after 7 p.m. and saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the scene. Western...
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
Power restored to downtown Chicopee
The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
Shugrue Cruises to Victory in District Attorney Primary
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Andrea Harrington twice beat her opponent four years ago to become the first woman district attorney. But an unhappy electorate voted against giving her another term on Tuesday, boosting defense attorney Timothy Shugrue as the county's top prosecutor. With no Republican running in the general election,...
Police investigating a murder in the area of High Street in Holyoke
Police have closed a section of High Street and I-391 Wednesday night for an investigation.
Springfield, MA
