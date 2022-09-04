Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
Related
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale
Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
hereisoregon.com
Celebrate fall with these Oregon family-friendly events and pumpkin patches
Summer gets a lot of love in Oregon, but that’s just because mostly everyone is working on a Vitamin D deficiency. The real deal best season? It has to be fall, when temperatures go down just enough so you can put on a cute sweater in the mornings, and the leaves start changing colors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
hereisoregon.com
The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland
Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
idesignarch.com
Magnificent Lakefront Mansion with Private Boat Dock
Situated on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this stunning waterfront home offers the ultimate lakefront luxury. The 13,462 sq. ft. property is a water lover’s paradise featuring walk-out lakeside terraces, infinity pool, lakeside putting green and an island peninsula gazebo. There is also an in-home dual boat lift garage under the terrace.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
idesignarch.com
Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse
This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
boomerpdx.com
PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN
To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground community awaits the first Pig Jam
Battle Ground will host its first Pig Jam on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to feast on a roasted pig, while AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck plays. Organizer Rusty Hoyle is ready to see the crowds form at the Battle Ground Community Center. “We’re roasting about 750 pounds of pig...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a notice went...
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
Eater
The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'
Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
KXL
Permits No Longer Needed To Visit Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – As of Tuesday, September 6th, permits are no longer needed to visit Multnomah Falls or the Waterfall Corridor. The permits for cars were required starting in May to control crowd flow.
thereflector.com
Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses
Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
Comments / 0