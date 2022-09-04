ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

The Oregonian

Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

Secret Lake Oswego Forest Hills location for sale

Sponsored story - Twilight Preview - Thursday, Sept. 8 from 4 - 6 p.m. - 929 Cumberland Road, Forest Hills neighborhood - 5 bedroom - 6.5 bath - $2,800,000 This amazing, one-of-a-kind custom home offers a casual elegance vibe typically found in Santa Barbara homes. Residing in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood, the new owners of this home will feel blessed to have purchased a true hidden gem in the Lake Oswego community. Best of all, this home also has access to the coveted Forest Hills easement on Oswego Lake. Enjoy the easement's picnic tables, swing set, diving board,...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
hereisoregon.com

The Cheese and Meat Festival opens in Portland

Gouda, salumi, gruyere, oh my! (Was that too cheesy?) The deliciously indulgent Cheese and Meat Festival has expanded to Portland this year, bringing with it an array of Oregon’s finest flavors. Get ready to mingle with artisanal food and beverage vendors showcasing multiple samples of their finest creations on November 12, 2022 at the Leftbank Annex in north Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Magnificent Lakefront Mansion with Private Boat Dock

Situated on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this stunning waterfront home offers the ultimate lakefront luxury. The 13,462 sq. ft. property is a water lover’s paradise featuring walk-out lakeside terraces, infinity pool, lakeside putting green and an island peninsula gazebo. There is also an in-home dual boat lift garage under the terrace.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Resort-Style Lakeside Home with Boathouse

This waterfront home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a cozy private lakeside retreat. Enjoy morning coffee on the patio or watch sunset by the lake. The living room features large folding doors, seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. A boathouse by the backyard deck provides the ultimate waterfront lifestyle. Via:...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
boomerpdx.com

PORTLAND DIRT IS JUST LIKE YOUR DIRTY TOWN

To know Portland Oregon you better like dirt. I’m not talking about pioneering farmers, either. It started with the first native canoe stopping on the Willamette. Paddling against the current takes as much energy now as it did then, so if you’re into historical reenactment you’d better be in shape.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground community awaits the first Pig Jam

Battle Ground will host its first Pig Jam on Sept. 10. Attendees will be able to feast on a roasted pig, while AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck plays. Organizer Rusty Hoyle is ready to see the crowds form at the Battle Ground Community Center. “We’re roasting about 750 pounds of pig...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
OREGON STATE
Eater

The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, Portland’s restaurant scene is buzzing with new openings and returns despite persistent issues with supply chain and the industry’s loss of workers. Forthcoming restaurants that we’ve had our eye on for months will soon open their doors and invite diners to feast on the fruit of their labors, whether it be a longtime pop-up with the newfound capacity to flex their full range of skills in a restaurant space, or the arrival of a new restaurant that complements its established sibling.
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Horse enthusiast opens new business to train, watch horses

Shanel Funk is a jack of all trades when it comes to horses. To utilize her love and passion for equines, Funk launched a new business in Battle Ground. She drives to various locations throughout Clark County to train people’s horses and helps with other tasks, like shoveling out stalls or providing companionship to the animals.
BATTLE GROUND, WA

