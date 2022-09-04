Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Related
Montgomery garden artist’s leaf birdbaths featured at Mattoon Street Arts Festival
MONTGOMERY — Jeanne Kiendzior calls the Mattoon Street Arts Festival “an amazing venue” for artists like herself. This is the third year the Montgomery resident will be showing her work at this two-day arts and crafts show that is free to the public. She will join 100...
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
The Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District unexpectedly close
Two Canal District eateries on Green Street — The Hangover Pub and Broth — have closed unexpectedly, according to an announcement by the restaurants’ chef, Michael Arrastia. Arrastia wrote in a Facebook post about the closure.
Brimfield Flea Market: First time attendees guide to parking, dogs, where to eat and more
The Brimfield Flea Market has fields of unique finds for antique and thrift shoppers. But for first-timers, it can be a bit overwhelming. More than 50,000 people attend the Brimfield Flea Market each year. It runs three times a year for about a week each time. The show consists of many different fields, each with hundreds of vendors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No wind, so what’s causing trees and branches to fall?
HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)
What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima’s Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
One person rescued from Connecticut River in Springfield
Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
Westfield looking for neighborhood input for playground upgrade
WESTFIELD — Community Development Director Peter J. Miller said the public input session tomorrow at 5:30 p.m., at the Hampton Ponds Playground, is in order to get neighborhood input on a planned upgrade to the city-owned playground at 121 Old Stage Road. Hampton Ponds Playground is a 17-acre parcel...
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$6M Mohawk Trail in Williamstown project under construction
The estimated $6 million project along the Mohawk Trail in Williamstown for bikes and pedestrians is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
thereminder.com
Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different
SPRINGFIELD – The city’s third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
wamc.org
Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor
With over 22,000 recorded votes reported by Pittsfield Community Television Tuesday night, Shugrue won the day with over 60% of the tally. Around 9:45, he declared victory in front of supporters at an election night party at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. “The message tonight, as you saw the...
Ludlow Festa continues with open-air mass, candlelight procession
The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa. This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn't only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.
Holyoke statehouse delegation secures $150K in rescue funds to aid Latino businesses
HOLYOKE — State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, and state Rep. Patricia Duffy, D-Holyoke, announced $150,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding supporting Partner for Community Inc.’s ‘Latino Business Grant Program.’. The city’s legislative delegation made the announcement Wednesday at Fiesta Café located at 305 Main St....
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
iheart.com
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0