Blandford, MA

Blandford, MA
WTNH

No wind, so what's causing trees and branches to fall?

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) – Flooded roads were not the only problem from this rain. Down trees are also an issue. A tree fell on an apartment building on Gillett Street in Hartford, leaving broken windows and crushing a few cars. Flood warnings have been up and down over the past 24 hours. The Higganum Creek, […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Festa celebration in Ludlow ends with fun, rain (photos)

What do you get when you combine the custard of a crème brûléee and a flakey croissant? The authentic Pasteis De Nata pastry served by Ludlow native Joey Batista. Batista, owner of Joey Bats Cafe, is one of dozens of vendors who served up food, played music or ran rides during the five-day Our Lady of Fatima's Festa celebration held in Ludlow over the Labor Day weekend.
LUDLOW, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
WUPE

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James "Jim" W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
News Break
thereminder.com

Springfield's latest cannabis dispensary is local and different

SPRINGFIELD – The city's third and newest adult use cannabis dispensary is not a typical dispensary. It has an emphasis on family, place and small business. 6 Bricks at 1860 Main St. – on the ground floor of The Republican building – opened Sept. 3 and marks the conclusion of a journey for CEO and founder Payton Shubrick that started in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Ludlow Festa continues with open-air mass, candlelight procession

The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa. This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn't only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.
LUDLOW, MA
iheart.com

Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

