'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Is General Hospital new today? (Sept. 8, 2022)
Those tuning into ABC this afternoon expecting a new episode of General Hospital might be in for an unexpected surprise due to a last-minute programming change. When GH fans on the East Coast settled down to catch today’s new episode, many were surprised to find that ABC was instead airing news coverage rather than its regularly scheduled programming.
