The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 9 and beyond
• “Little Shop of Horrors”: Oct. 5-30, Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, prices vary, season tickets available, www.mbtheatre.com. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. Tickets on sale at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
The Oakland Press
New exhibition in Hazel Park features local artist
A new exhibition featuring the colorful abstract work of Southfield artist Bern Merlo opens Friday, Sept. 9 at Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park. A free opening reception for the exhibition, titled “Abstract Dreams,” is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Merlo, a full-time artist and painter for 25 years, utilizes both oil and acrylic mediums, creating her pieces in layers to create a sense of multiple dimensions and depth.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
Metro Detroit cider mill opens for another season with a focus on tradition
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Labor Day behind us, many say it's the unofficial kickoff to fall, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting a local cider mill?"Our opening was fabulous," said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash.From sunflowers to apples: SE Michigan apple orchards preparing for fallToday, the cider mill said they process between 8 and 12 hundred bushels of apples a...
The Oakland Press
Farmington buys church property next to Gov. Warner Mansion
The Farmington City Council recently voted to buy a church property adjacent to the Gov. Warner Mansion to add parking and perhaps have other benefits for the popular historical attraction. “We are still looking at our options,” said City Manager David Murphy. The council voted unanimously to buy the...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
candgnews.com
Car crash in Rochester Hills leaves woman dead
ROCHESTER HILLS — A Troy woman has died from injuries following a car crash in Rochester Hills Aug. 30. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Josephine Howe, 85, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road, attempting to turn onto westbound Auburn Road at approximately 6:16 p.m.
The Oakland Press
British music stalwarts rock the metro area this weekend
One if by land, two if by sea, three if by rock…. The British are invading again in a big way this weekend to Detroit area music venues — spanning three distinct music eras. To wit:. • Echo & the Bunnymen celebrates “40 Years of Magical Songs” (actually 42)...
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
Watch: $3 movie ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at Michigan theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICH. -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX. Upon arrival, officers found...
The Oakland Press
‘Cannabis Conversations’ on marijuana production and sales to be held in Farmington Hills
The public is invited to two outreach and public feedback sessions on the marijuana industry. The “Cannabis Conversations” will be held in the Farmington Hills city council chambers on Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At the sessions, information will be shared from information gathering efforts held earlier this year on cannabis business operations including production and retail distribution, their potential impact on public safety, community concerns and more. Also, the sessions will give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the industry.
The Oakland Press
Real estate: When to fill out a Seller’s Disclosure Statement
Q: We received a low offer on our condo. We told our agent that we would not accept it or counter it. As a matter of fact, we told our agent that we weren’t even going to respond. The Buyers agent came back and said that we had to reject the offer in writing. Is that true?
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County approves $45K gun buyback program
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County has authorized a new gun buyback program that will fund efforts by local cities to hold events where residents can exchange firearms for money. The new $45,000 program was approved during a Sept. 1 meeting by a 14-4 vote. The funding covers the...
Rash of arsons under investigation at mobile home park outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a rash of arsons and attempted arsons committed in Superior Township within the last month. A total of seven suspicious fires deemed arson have been recorded in the Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park located in Superior Township northeast of Ann Arbor since Aug. 11, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Springfield releases new activities brochure
Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
The Oakland Press
Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years
The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
